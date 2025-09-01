Breaking News
Mumbai: 36,083 idols immersed on fifth day of Ganeshotsav 2025

Updated on: 01 September,2025 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

According to BMC data released at midnight, a total of 36,083 idols were immersed. These included 35,230 household Ganpati idols, 838 from public pandals, and 15 of goddess Hartalika

Pic/PTI

Mumbai witnessed the immersion of more than 36,000 Ganesh idols on the fifth day of the festival on Sunday, civic officials said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed that no untoward incidents were reported during the processions.

According to BMC data released at midnight, a total of 36,083 idols were immersed. These included 35,230 household Ganpati idols, 838 from public pandals, and 15 of goddess Hartalika. 



Immersions typically take place after one-and-a-half days, on the fifth day, and again on the seventh, with the final visarjan scheduled for Anant Chaturdashi on September 6. The festival began on August 27.


Earlier, on Friday, 60,177 one-and-a-half-day idols were immersed. Among them, 29,683 were made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) and 30,494 from eco-friendly clay. While smaller idols—between one to six feet—were immersed in artificial ponds, none above six feet were allowed in natural water bodies.

This year, the BMC has created 290 artificial lakes across the city to ease immersion pressures on natural water bodies, which include around 70 sites such as chowpatties, lakes, and seashores. Citizens have also been encouraged to immerse smaller eco-friendly idols in drums or buckets at home.

To minimize environmental impact, the civic body has mandated that PoP idols under six feet be immersed only in artificial ponds. Alongside, the BMC has promoted the eco-friendly Ganpati initiative by offering free land to 1,022 idol makers for pandals and distributing 990 metric tonnes of clay (shadu mati) and 10,800 litres of eco-friendly colours, including 3,000 litres of primer.

Meanwhile, civic authorities have issued safety advisories for devotees participating in processions. The BMC identified 12 bridges across the Central and Western Railway lines as dangerous or under repair, including Curry Road and Arthur Road flyovers, Sandhurst Road railway flyover, French Bridge, and Lokmanya Tilak Bridge in Dadar.

“Devotees are advised to cross these bridges without halting, avoid crowding, and follow all directions issued by the BMC and Mumbai police,” the civic body stated.

With more immersion days ahead, civic and police authorities continue to appeal for orderly processions, adherence to safety norms, and wider adoption of eco-friendly practices to ensure a smooth and sustainable celebration of Mumbai’s most beloved festival.

