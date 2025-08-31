Breaking News
Ganeshotsav 2025: Dombivli Ganpati mandal showcases forts

Updated on: 31 August,2025 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shrikant Khuperkar | mailbag@mid-day.com

Designed by renowned art director Sanjay Shashikant Dhabade, the pandal recreates the aura of a Maratha fortress with 12 symbolic gateways, each one representing a UNESCO-recognised fort

The mandal’s fort-themed decoration spearheaded by Sanjay Dhabade

This Ganeshotsav season, Dombivli’s Tilaknagar Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has taken a historic turn. Marking its 76th year, the mandal has unveiled a spectacular tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the 12 Maratha forts recently included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, under the theme “Maratha Military Landscapes of India”.

Designed by renowned art director Sanjay Shashikant Dhabade, the pandal recreates the aura of a Maratha fortress with 12 symbolic gateways, each one representing a UNESCO-recognised fort.




The 12 forts are Raigad, the capital fort of the Maratha Empire; Rajgad, Shivaji Maharaj’s early capital and strategic mountain fort; Shivneri, Shivaji Maharaj’s birthplace; Pratapgad, site of the famed battle with Afzal Khan; Lohagad, hill fort guarding trade routes; Panhala, key to the Deccan strategy; Salher, site of a significant Maratha victory against Mughals; Sindhudurg, sea fort built on an island; Vijaydurg, naval base with underwater defences; Suvarnadurg, a golden island fortress on the Konkan coast; Khanderi, off Alibag with lighthouse and naval relevance; and Gingee in Tamil Nadu, a rare southern stronghold showcasing Maratha expansion beyond Maharashtra.

Spearheading the concept is Sanjay Dhabade, who is celebrating his 25th year of designing decorations for the Tilaknagar mandal. “Over the years, we’ve recreated various temples, cultural themes, and social messages. But this year’s idea, suggested by our volunteer Kedar Padhye, immediately resonated. The recent UNESCO recognition makes this tribute all the more timely,” says Dhabade.

A resident of Tilaknagar himself, Dhabade adds: “Our decorations are researched by volunteers, and are meant to inform and inspire.” Among the programme highlights are a community meal, Annakoot Mahaprasad, on September 2; traditional Konkani aartis by regional folk artistes on September 3; and a folk drama from the coastal belt, Konkani Bhovtya, on September 4.

