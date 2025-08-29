The Shivshakti Mitra Mandal, located next to Ramabai Apartment, has decided to cancel its Ganpati celebrations this year and instead pay tribute to those affected by the tragedy

A slab from the Ramabai Apartment in Virar crashed onto the roof of Swananad Mahagaonkar’s house, leaving him with serious head injuries. His mother, Sapna Mahagaonkar, was also hurt.

Speaking with mid-day, Swananad said, “I was sleeping when we heard a loud noise. We thought people were bursting crackers to welcome Ganpati, but suddenly a slab fell on our roof, and it collapsed on us. I was trapped under the debris until my brother rescued me and my mother.”

“I suffered injuries to my head and back after the slab collapsed. Luckily, we survived,” he added.

Mandal cancels celebrations

The Shivshakti Mitra Mandal, located next to Ramabai Apartment, has decided to cancel its Ganpati celebrations this year and instead pay tribute to those affected by the tragedy.

Mandal members Mahesh Sukhdare and Sandip Shirke said, “Due to this incident, we decided not to celebrate Ganpati this year. All cultural programs have been cancelled. During visarjan, we will also not use any dhol or band.”