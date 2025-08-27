The railway bridges at Currey Road, Arthur Road (Chinchpokli), and Matunga cannot withstand a weight of more than 16.5 tonnes at one time (including the combined weight of vehicles and people). Hence, it is strictly prohibited to carry idols across these bridges

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an important advisory to all Ganesh devotees and mandals regarding Ganeshotsav processions and idol immersions.

Certain railway bridges listed below are in a dilapidated or unsafe condition. Some of them have either been partially damaged or are under repair works. Therefore, devotees and mandals have been strictly asked not to use these bridges for carrying Ganpati idols during the procession and immersion.

The railway bridges at Currey Road, Arthur Road (Chinchpokli), and Matunga cannot withstand a weight of more than 16.5 tonnes at a time (including the combined weight of vehicles and people). Hence, it is strictly prohibited to carry idols across these structures.

Devotees and mandals have been urged to avoid unnecessary crowding or stopping under these bridges during celebrations. Furthermore, no one should halt or gather on these bridges while in procession, as this may cause obstructions, the civic body said. The BMC and Mumbai Police have made these guidelines mandatory to ensure public safety during Ganeshotsav.

List of bridges:

Ghatkopar Railway Overbridge

Currey Road Railway Overbridge

Shri Guruji Marg, Arthur Road Railway Overbridge (Chinchpokli)

Matunga Railway Overbridge

Prabhadevi–Kirti College Overbridge

Lokmanya Tilak Railway Overbridge, Dadar

Marine Lines Railway Overbridge

Sandhurst Road Railway Overbridge (between Grant Road & Charni Road)

Frere Road Railway Overbridge (between Grant Road & Charni Road)

Kennedy Railway Overbridge (between Grant Road & Charni Road)

Parel–Fadke Road Overbridge (between Grant Road & Mumbai Central)

Mahalaxmi Railway Overbridge

Additionally, the Sion Railway Overbridge has been closed for vehicular traffic.

The BMC has appealed to devotees to avoid carrying idols over these bridges and to strictly follow guidelines for smooth processions and safe immersions. Devotees have been asked to cooperate with the municipal administration and traffic police to maintain order during the festival.

Ganeshotsav 2025: BMC sets up 275 artificial ponds for Ganesh idol immersion

In compliance with the Bombay High Court directives, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up 275 artificial ponds for the immersion of Ganesh idols this festival season — approximately 75 more than last year. The Bombay High Court had directed that Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols up to 6 feet in height should be immersed only in artificial ponds during Ganeshotsav and Navratri festivals.

Subsequently, the government of Maharashtra issued directives on August 1, requiring local bodies to create additional artificial ponds. According to these directives, all idols under 6 feet in height must be immersed in artificial lakes.

This year, the Government of Maharashtra has also declared the Ganesh festival as the official state festival, with a focus on promoting nature-friendly and eco-friendly practices on a large scale. To encourage the use of eco-friendly clay idols, the BMC has distributed more than 990 tonnes of free shadu (clay) soil to sculptors, along with 10,800 litres of natural paint on an experimental basis.

Of this, 7800 litres of paint and 3000 litres of eco-primer have already been provided. In 2024, over 200 sculptors were given 500 tonnes of clay free of cost. In comparison, this year, since April, a larger number of sculptors have registered, demanding eco-friendly clay.