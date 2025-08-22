According to transport minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik, 5,103 special buses, including 4,479 group reservation buses, have already been fully booked for the Ganpati festival

MSRTC to run 5,200 special buses from Mumbai, Thane and Palghar to Konkan for Ganesh devotees

As the Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 festival approaches, the Konkan-bound devotees from Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar have shown overwhelming preference for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). According to transport minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik, 5,103 special buses, including 4,479 group reservation buses, have already been fully booked for the Ganpati festival.

Speaking to the media, Sarnaik said, “Ganeshotsav holds deep emotional significance for Konkanites living in Mumbai. Keeping this in mind, MSRTC has arranged 5,200 additional buses between August 23 and September 7.”

He added that senior citizens under the 'Amrut Yojana' will receive 100 per cent fare concession, while other senior citizens and women passengers will receive 50 per cent fare discount under the group reservation scheme.

Starting Sunday, these special buses will depart from major bus depots in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar to various destinations across the Konkan region, offering direct connectivity right up to villages and hamlets — a service uniquely provided by MSRTC.

"Ganpati Bappa, the Konkanites of Mumbai, and ST (MSRTC) share an unbreakable bond. Every year, ST ensures a safe and direct journey from Mumbai to the heart of Konkan — even to the remotest 'wadi-vasti' — and that makes ST the lifeline of Konkan-bound devotees," stated Sarnaik.

To ensure a smooth and safe journey during the festive rush, Sarnaik announced the following support measures:

Round-the-clock staff presence at bus stations and stops under the supervision of senior MSRTC officers.

On-road vehicle repair teams will be deployed along key Konkan highways.

Temporary restroom facilities will be set up at various halting points for the convenience of passengers.

Indian Railways to operate 380 Ganpati Special train trips

In a significant move to facilitate festive travel, the Indian Railways has announced a record 380 Ganpati Special train trips ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.

This is the highest number of such services ever operated, the railways said in a press release on Friday. The special trains will be operated to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for devotees and passengers during the upcoming Ganpati festival, which will be celebrated from August 27 to September 6.

Last year, 358 train trips were operated while in 2023, the railways had run 305 trips.

The Central Railway is operating the lion’s share with 302 trips, addressing the intense festive demand particularly in Maharashtra and the Konkan region.

The Ganpati Special trains over the Konkan Railway route will halt at Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed, Anjani, Chiplun, Kamathe, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Zarap, Sawantwadi Road, Madure, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Mookambika Road, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, and Surathkal.

Of the 380 trips, six trains will be Unreserved Special Services between Panvel and Chiplun.