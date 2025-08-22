Breaking News
Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat gets 16 coaches to manage Ganeshotsav rush

Updated on: 23 August,2025 11:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The 16-car train will run from Mumbai CSMT on August 25, 27, and 29, and from Madgaon on August 26, 28, and 30. The semi-high-speed train usually completes its journey in 7 hours and 45 minutes. The train has eight stops in its entire journey

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat gets 16 coaches to manage Ganeshotsav rush

Vande Bharat Express. Representational Pic

The much-awaited decision of converting the eight-car Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express into a longer 16-car has been fulfilled, albeit temporarily, for the Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 festivities.

"The Central Railway has decided to convert the 22229/22230 Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat Express into 16-coach service for three days of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival to cater to the extra rush. It will be reverted to its regular configuration after that," Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Swapnil Nila said.



The 16-car train will run from Mumbai CSMT on August 25, 27, and 29, and from Madgaon on August 26, 28, and 30. The semi-high-speed train usually completes its journey in 7 hours and 45 minutes. The train has eight stops in its entire journey.


The Mumbai–Goa (Madgaon) Vande Bharat Express operates six days a week: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, with halts at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, and Thivim.

