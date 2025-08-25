As part of promoting eco-friendly celebrations, 1,385 students and 350 citizens participated in clay idol workshops organized by TMC. Citizens also conducted 25 private workshops using clay supplied by the corporation. A total of 25 tonnes of clay was distributed to 17 idol makers free of cost

TMC has designated artificial ponds and tank immersion sites at key locations in all wards, along with mobile immersion routes to manage the flow efficiently. Representational Pic

Thane civic body urges citizens to register on “Harit Visarjan” app for eco-friendly Ganesh immersion

Thane civic body urges citizens to register on “Harit Visarjan” app for eco-friendly Ganesh immersion

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 , the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced arrangements for eco-friendly immersion of Ganesh idols, as per the High Court’s directive.

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced arrangements for eco-friendly immersion of Ganesh idols, as per the High Court’s directive.

All idols up to six feet in height must be immersed in artificial tanks.

To facilitate this, the TMC has increased the number of artificial ponds and mobile immersion setups across the city.

TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao urged citizens to register on the Harit Visarjan app (https://ecovisrjan.com/ ) to access information on nearby immersion sites and planned mobile immersion routes. A QR code is also provided for easy access.

Clay idol workshop:

As part of promoting eco-friendly celebrations, 1,385 students and 350 citizens participated in clay idol workshops organised by TMC. Citizens also conducted 25 private workshops using clay supplied by the corporation. A total of 25 tonnes of clay was distributed to 17 idol makers free of cost.

Immersion facilities by ward committee:

Naupada-Kopri: 2 artificial ponds, 7 tank immersion sites, 3 idol acceptance centers, 1 creek site, 1 mobile immersion unit

Uthalsar: 2 artificial ponds, 7 tank immersion sites, 1 mobile unit

Kalwa: 5 artificial ponds, 8 tank sites, 2 creek sites, 2 mobile units

Diva: 3 artificial ponds, 9 tank sites, 1 creek site, 2 mobile units

Mumbra: 1 artificial pond, 5 tank sites, 3 creek sites, 1 mobile unit

Majivada-Manpada: 8 artificial ponds, 10 tank sites, 3 creek sites, 2 mobile units, 2 idol acceptance centers

Lokmanya Nagar-Savarkar Nagar: 7 tank sites, 2 mobile units, 1 idol acceptance center

Vagle: 2 artificial ponds, 10 tank sites, 2 mobile units, 2 idol acceptance centers

Vartak Nagar: 1 artificial pond, 9 tank sites, 2 mobile units, 1 idol acceptance center

Immersion arrangements across Thane:

TMC has designated artificial ponds and tank immersion sites at key locations in all wards, along with mobile immersion routes to manage the flow efficiently.

"Citizens are encouraged to use these facilities to ensure eco-friendly celebrations," the TMC said.

Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbaicha Raja revealed

The Mumbaicha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal unveiled the first look of this year's idol on Monday ahead of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 festivities that will begin on August 27.

This year’s decoration is based on the Rameshwaram Mandir in Tamil Nadu.