The Mumbaicha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal unveiled the first look of this year's idol on Monday ahead of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 festivities that will begin on August 27.

This year’s decoration is based on the Rameshwaram Mandir in Tamil Nadu.

Every year, during the grand festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, millions of devotees flock to Mumbai’s famous Mumbaicha Raja, the most iconic Ganesh idol in the city. Known as the King of Mumbai, this revered idol is not only a symbol of devotion but also a cultural landmark. While almost every Mumbaikar knows about its massive crowds and grandeur, there are several fascinating facts about Mumbaicha Raja that many may not be aware of.

The iconic Mumbai Cha Raja holds a special place in the hearts of devotees. During the grand celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in the Maximum City, its name echoes above all, uniting lakhs in prayer, devotion, and the embrace of age-old traditions.

Did you know that the iconic 22-foot idol is crafted entirely by hand—without the use of moulds—a tradition upheld for over 45 years? A defining moment came in 1977, during the mandal’s golden jubilee celebrations, when the late master artisan Dinanath Veling sculpted what was then the tallest Ganpati idol in the country: a majestic 22-foot figure seated on a lotus. This historic creation set a new benchmark, inspiring a wave of towering idols that many mandals across Mumbai continue to follow today.

Located in Ganesh Galli, Lalbaug, the Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, famously known as Mumbai Cha Raja, was established in 1928, making it one of the oldest and most iconic Ganesh pandals in Mumbai. In fact, Mumbai Cha Raja is even older than the city’s most famous Lalbaug Cha Raja, which was established in 1934.

The idol this year has been sculpted by Murtikar Akash Tirmal.

In 2002, the mandal marked its 75th year. From then, the Mumbai Cha Raja Ganpati mandal started the tradition of having elaborate decorative sets, beginning with the Minakshi Mandir theme. Over the years, they have created themes like Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal, Ujjain’s Mahakal Mandir, Jejuri, and Raigad Fort.