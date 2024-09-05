The public celebration of the Ganesh festival, started by social reformer Lokmanya Tilak during British rule, was intended to promote togetherness. However, over time, Ganesh mandals have grown into a venue for aspiring politicians to master key leadership skills.

The public celebration of the Ganesh festival, started by social reformer Lokmanya Tilak during British rule, was intended to promote togetherness. However, over time, Ganesh mandals have grown into a venue for aspiring politicians to master key leadership skills like as financial management and agency coordination, according to Naresh Dahibavkar, president of the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS).

Ganeshotsav 2024, which will begin on September 7, is celebrated throughout Maharashtra, with many famous political personalities starting out as volunteers, or karyakartas, in local mandals, Dahibavkar said and added that leaders such as NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal and Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol are noteworthy for having previously worked with Ganesh mandals in Mumbai and Pune before entering politics.

Bhujbal, the former president of Byculla's Anjirwadi Sarvajanik Mandal, went on to become a corporator, mayor, and cabinet minister. Mohol, a corporator and former mayor of Pune, is now the Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation after winning the Lok Sabha election as a BJP candidate, he told PTI.

He also told the news agency that he had written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde two months ago to ensure that the election code of conduct does not come into force during the Ganesh festival and the demand was accepted, he added.

Ganesh mandals not only serve as a political stepping stone, but also as forums for rising artistic and cultural talent. However, the 10 pm loudspeaker curfew has limited musical programs, hurting the development of new actors, a job that these mandals previously filled, he said.

Beyond politics and the arts, Ganesh mandals play an important role in community projects throughout the year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, mandals helped save 730 lives. Mandals also host resident competitions such as cooking contests and educational programs monthly.

During the festival season, Ganesh mandals generate a large commercial turnover by selling a variety of items such as bamboo, tarpaulins, flowers, fruits, and idols. The government also profits from the festival's GST revenue, the report quoted Dahibavkar as saying.

Despite the hectic nature of the festivities, Dahibavkar proudly claims that no caste or religious problems have emerged, with some Ganesh mandals even led by Muslims in regions such as Dongri.