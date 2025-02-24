BJP leader and Forest Minister Ganesh Naik held a ‘janata darbar’ in Thane, rejecting speculation of political rivalries within the Mahayuti alliance. He emphasised that leadership in politics is ever-changing and driven by public acceptance.

Senior BJP leader and Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Monday organised a janata darbar (public hearing) in Thane, the political stronghold of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, amid ongoing speculation about tensions within the Mahayuti alliance. Naik, however, dismissed any claims of political one-upmanship, asserting that leadership in politics is dynamic and changes based on public sentiment.

Speaking at the event, Naik stated that no leader holds permanent dominance in politics and that acceptance by the people ultimately determines leadership. According to PTI, he also announced that the next janata darbar would be held in Thane next month, further reinforcing the party’s commitment to addressing citizens' concerns.

Over the past few weeks, speculation regarding strained ties between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), has been rife. The latest trigger was Shinde’s remark on Friday, where he cautioned against underestimating him, saying, “Do not take me lightly.” However, Naik, an MLA from neighbouring Navi Mumbai, denied any political rivalry and maintained that the janata darbar was solely aimed at resolving public grievances.

“The Mahayuti government operates under a progressive alliance, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar working together. There is no competition among allies, nor any attempt at political one-upmanship,” PTI reports Naik as saying.

Thane BJP leader Sanjay Waghule, as per PTI, informed that over 400 tokens were distributed to citizens for the janata darbar, which began at 8 am. Naik reiterated that such initiatives are crucial in bringing governance closer to the people, ensuring they do not have to travel long distances to government offices to seek resolutions for their problems.

The janata darbar was attended by prominent leaders, including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Sanjay Kelkar and Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Niranjan Davkhare. The event showcased a coordinated effort by Mahayuti leaders to engage with citizens and address their issues directly.

Naik, who is also the guardian minister of Palghar district, extended his support to Shiv Sena leader and cabinet colleague Pratap Sarnaik’s initiative to hold similar janata darbars in Palghar. He confirmed his commitment to visiting every taluka in both Thane and Palghar districts to ensure that public concerns are addressed effectively.

PTI reports that Ganesh Naik pioneered the janata darbar concept in Maharashtra in the 1990s, providing a direct platform for citizens to connect with the administration and resolve their grievances efficiently. He served as the guardian minister of Thane for 15 years and has a long history of engaging in grassroots-level governance.

His son, former MP Sanjeev Naik, highlighted that the janata darbar initiative was conducted under the directives of Devendra Fadnavis, who is keen on decentralising governance and resolving citizens’ problems at their doorstep rather than making them visit Mantralaya.

(With inputs from PTI)