Ganeshotsav, which began on September 7, is one of Maharashtra's most widely celebrated festivals, attracting thousands of devotees for daily prayers and processions. As part of the immersion ritual, idols of Lord Ganesha are immersed in water, symbolising the deity's return to his heavenly abode.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Over 600 Ganesh idols immersed till 12 pm on Anant Chaturdashi in Mumbai x 00:00

On Anant Chaturdashi, the Ganesh visarjan in Mumbai was quiet and orderly with 675 idols immersed by noon, according to officials. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed that no issues happened throughout the immersions, ensuring that the event was safe and smooth for all participants.

ADVERTISEMENT

By noon, according to BMC data, six sarvajanik (public Ganesh idols, 662 gharhuti (home) idols and seven Gauri idols were immersed in Mumbai. Among these, a substantial number of immersions occurred in artificial lakes established by the BMC to lessen the environmental impact on natural water bodies. Out of the total 675 immersions, 235 idols were immersed in artificial lakes.

The immersion figures in artificial lakes include four Sarvajanik idols, 228 Gharguti idols, and three Gauri idols.

To ensure safety and maintain order during the immersion process, officials and volunteers were stationed at all major immersion sites, both in natural and artificial water bodies. Lifeguards were present at sea immersion points, while security personnel ensured the smooth conduct of the event in various parts of the city.

Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Ganesh Idol Immersion Processions Begin in Pune

The immersion processions of Lord Ganesh idols began in Pune on Tuesday morning, with significant police presence, as devotees gathered along the highways to pay a heartfelt farewell to their favourite "Bappas." The 10-day Ganesh festival, which began on September 7th, concludes today with Anant Chaturdashi.

Approximately 7,000 police officers have been stationed along the main procession routes to ensure the event's safety and seamless operation. The processions began with the first'manacha' (most venerated) idol from the Kasba Ganesh Mandal. The air was filled with traditional dhol and tasha drum sounds, accompanied by chanting of "Ganapati Bappa Morya" as the procession marched on.

Following Kasba Ganpati, additional famous manache (respected) idols from the Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulsibaug, and Kesariwada mandals participated in the processions.

Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Ganeshotsav culminates on Anant Chaturdashi

Ganeshotsav, which began on September 7, is one of Maharashtra's most widely celebrated festivals, attracting thousands of devotees for daily prayers and processions. As part of the immersion ritual, idols of Lord Ganesha are immersed in water, symbolising the deity's return to his heavenly abode.