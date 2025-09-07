Anant Ambani was one among many other devotees who joined in the festive procession of Lalbaugcha Raja's visarjan, which is one of the city’s most anticipated religious events

The immersion, however, faced an unexpected halt due to high tides, which made it difficult to move the massive idol smoothly into the sea. For nearly three hours, authorities, volunteers, and devotees worked tirelessly to manage the situation and carefully position the idol.

Thousands of devotees including Anant Ambani thronged the streets of Mumbai as Lalbaugcha Raja was taken out for the grand visarjan procession, with Girgaon Chowpatty turning into the focal point of this year’s Anant Chaturdashi celebrations.

Despite their efforts, Lalbaugcha Raja remained partially submerged, creating tense moments for the thousands gathered to bid an emotional farewell. Officials reassured the crowd that the visarjan would resume once the tides receded, prioritising the safety of both the idol and the devotees.

Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited, joined the sea of devotees in the festive farewell. The immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja is among Mumbai’s most awaited religious events, drawing lakhs each year who come not only to witness the spectacular procession but also to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh.

The Saturday procession was marked by vibrant chants, rhythmic dhols, and a strong sense of devotion, encapsulating the spirit of Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav. Even with delays and challenges, the atmosphere remained one of celebration, as the city once again came together to bid farewell to its beloved Lalbaugcha Raja, until his return next year.

A massive crowd of devotees gathered in the 'visarjan procession' of the Lord Ganesh idol. The sound of dhol and nagada filled the air as devotees joyfully participated in the procession.

Devotees across all big cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Hyderabad, participated in the last day of the grand celebration.

On this occasion, Union Minister Piyush Goyal performed Ganpati visarjan, the immersion of the idol of Lord Ganesh, at Bhujale Talao at Malad West in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Sharing the visuals on X on Saturday, Piyush Goyal wrote, "Jai Shri Ganesh. Today (September 6), the idol of Lord Shri Ganesh Ji, the destroyer of obstacles, was immersed in Bhujale Talao. I wish that his blessings remain on the entire world and the feeling of brotherhood spreads in the society."

The Union Minister also participated in a Ganpati visarjan event in Borivali West.

"Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha, Nirvighnam kuru me deva sarvakaryeshu sarvada. With this same auspicious wish, today (September 6), I participated in the Ganpati Visarjan in Borivali West and prayed to Lord Ganesha ji for happiness for every family member," Goyal wrote in a social media post, as per the news agency ANI.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended the Ganpati visarjan at Mumbai's Chowpatty and showered flower petals at the procession.

Praising the preparations by the local administration, police, and the municipal corporation, CM Fadnavis highlighted how, due to the proper arrangements, the Ganesh procession across different cities went along peacefully.

"In Mumbai, Pune, and throughout various parts of Maharashtra, Lord Ganesh's procession is ongoing peacefully. The Police department, Municipal Corporation, and local administration have made very good arrangements," Fadnavis said.

He also expressed the bittersweet feeling of seeing 'bappa' leave after 10 days of festivities, but also realised how next year Lord Ganesh will be coming back.

"Ganeshotsav was celebrated very well for 10 days in Maharashtra. When Ganesh ji is immersed, there is a little sadness that 'Bappa' is leaving us after 10 days. But there is also happiness that Ganesh ji will come again next year," CM Fadnavis said, reported ANI.

'Ganpati Visarjan' is observed on the 10th day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which concludes on Anant Chaturdashi, marking a 10-day celebration dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

(With ANI inputs)