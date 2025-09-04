The holiday, originally declared for Friday, September 5, 2025, will now be observed on Monday, September 8, 2025. The announcement was made through an official notification issued by the Department of General Administration on Wednesday

The decision comes in light of the overlap between two major festivals—Eid-e-Milad and Anant Chaturdashi—which fall on consecutive days this year. Eid-e-Milad was initially scheduled for September 5, followed by Anant Chaturdashi on September 6, when grand Ganesh idol immersion processions take place across Mumbai and Maharashtra. Officials noted that managing both large-scale events back-to-back would put significant pressure on civic services, traffic management, and police deployment.

On August 21, 2025, representatives of several Muslim organisations held a meeting to address the issue. During the discussions, community leaders voluntarily agreed to shift the Eid-e-Milad procession to September 8, three days later, to avoid congestion and ensure that both festivals are celebrated smoothly. They described the move as a gesture of goodwill, aimed at preserving communal harmony and demonstrating unity among communities in Mumbai.

Acting on this resolution, the government invoked its powers under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, to officially reschedule the holiday. The change, however, applies only to Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts. In all other districts of Maharashtra, the Eid-e-Milad holiday will remain on September 5, 2025, as declared in the original notification issued in December 2024.

The government’s order emphasised that the adjustment was made “in the spirit of brotherhood and to enable the smooth celebration of both Hindu and Muslim festivals.” The notification, issued in the name of the Governor of Maharashtra, was signed by Dilip Deshpande, Deputy Secretary, Government of Maharashtra, and directed to all administrative departments and district authorities for immediate implementation.

With this move, Mumbai will observe Eid-e-Milad on September 8, while the rest of Maharashtra will celebrate the festival on September 5 as earlier planned.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that it has made extensive preparations across Mumbai city and suburbs for the Ganesh Visarjan 2025 on Anant Chaturdashi which will take place on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

According to the BMC, to ensure a smooth and safe farewell to Lord Ganesha, the BMC has set up 70 natural immersion spots and around 290 artificial ponds across Mumbai.