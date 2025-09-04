Breaking News
Maharashtra reschedules Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai to avoid overlap with Anant Chaturdashi
Three killed in car crash on Mumbai-Nashik highway
If betrayed over Maratha quota, we will make them bite the dust in polls: Manoj Jarange
Woman cop among 3 held after impostors flee with Rs 10 lakh of Mumbai businessman
Maharashtra: One killed, eight injured in blast at explosives factory in Nagpur
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra reschedules Eid e Milad holiday in Mumbai to avoid overlap with Anant Chaturdashi

Maharashtra reschedules Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai to avoid overlap with Anant Chaturdashi

Updated on: 04 September,2025 01:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The holiday, originally declared for Friday, September 5, 2025, will now be observed on Monday, September 8, 2025. The announcement was made through an official notification issued by the Department of General Administration on Wednesday

Maharashtra reschedules Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai to avoid overlap with Anant Chaturdashi

File Photo

Listen to this article
Maharashtra reschedules Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai to avoid overlap with Anant Chaturdashi
x
00:00

Ahead of Anant Chaturdashi, the Maharashtra government has revised the date of the public holiday for Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts. The holiday, originally declared for Friday, September 5, 2025, will now be observed on Monday, September 8, 2025. The announcement was made through an official notification issued by the Department of General Administration on Wednesday.

The decision comes in light of the overlap between two major festivals—Eid-e-Milad and Anant Chaturdashi—which fall on consecutive days this year. Eid-e-Milad was initially scheduled for September 5, followed by Anant Chaturdashi on September 6, when grand Ganesh idol immersion processions take place across Mumbai and Maharashtra. Officials noted that managing both large-scale events back-to-back would put significant pressure on civic services, traffic management, and police deployment.

Ahead of Anant Chaturdashi, the Maharashtra government has revised the date of the public holiday for Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts. The holiday, originally declared for Friday, September 5, 2025, will now be observed on Monday, September 8, 2025. The announcement was made through an official notification issued by the Department of General Administration on Wednesday.

The decision comes in light of the overlap between two major festivals—Eid-e-Milad and Anant Chaturdashi—which fall on consecutive days this year. Eid-e-Milad was initially scheduled for September 5, followed by Anant Chaturdashi on September 6, when grand Ganesh idol immersion processions take place across Mumbai and Maharashtra. Officials noted that managing both large-scale events back-to-back would put significant pressure on civic services, traffic management, and police deployment.



On August 21, 2025, representatives of several Muslim organisations held a meeting to address the issue. During the discussions, community leaders voluntarily agreed to shift the Eid-e-Milad procession to September 8, three days later, to avoid congestion and ensure that both festivals are celebrated smoothly. They described the move as a gesture of goodwill, aimed at preserving communal harmony and demonstrating unity among communities in Mumbai.


Acting on this resolution, the government invoked its powers under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, to officially reschedule the holiday. The change, however, applies only to Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts. In all other districts of Maharashtra, the Eid-e-Milad holiday will remain on September 5, 2025, as declared in the original notification issued in December 2024.

The government’s order emphasised that the adjustment was made “in the spirit of brotherhood and to enable the smooth celebration of both Hindu and Muslim festivals.” The notification, issued in the name of the Governor of Maharashtra, was signed by Dilip Deshpande, Deputy Secretary, Government of Maharashtra, and directed to all administrative departments and district authorities for immediate implementation.

With this move, Mumbai will observe Eid-e-Milad on September 8, while the rest of Maharashtra will celebrate the festival on September 5 as earlier planned.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that it has made extensive preparations across Mumbai city and suburbs for the Ganesh Visarjan 2025 on Anant Chaturdashi which will take place on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

According to the BMC, to ensure a smooth and safe farewell to Lord Ganesha, the BMC has set up 70 natural immersion spots and around 290 artificial ponds across Mumbai.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

eid maharashtra ganesh chaturthi Ganeshotsav Ganesh festival mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK