The extra trains will be operated to help devotees travel smoothly during the Ganpati Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi, Western Railway said in a press release on Monday

WR said the additional services aim to ensure smooth travel for devotees heading to various immersion sites across the city.

To manage the extra rush of passengers during the Ganpati immersion on Anant Chaturdashi, the Western Railway (WR) will operate six pairs of special Mumbai local trains in the intervening night of September 6-7 between Churchgate and Virar.

It has appealed to the passengers to check the timings and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid last-minute rush.

The complete list of the train timings is given below

Ganeshotsav 2025: Over 40,000 idols immersed on fifth day in Mumbai

More than 40,000 idols of Lord Ganesh were immersed in the sea and other water bodies till early Monday morning in Mumbai following the fifth day celebration of the Ganpati festival, civic officials said.

No untoward incidents have been reported in the city so far during the immersion process, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The festival began on Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27) and will end on Anant Chaturdashi (September 6). A large number of devotees immerse idols after one-and-a-half days, as well as on the fifth and seventh days.

Following the fifth day festivities on Sunday, a total of 40,225 idols were immersed in the sea, other water bodies and artificial ponds till 9 am on Monday. These included 39,037 domestic Ganpati idols, 1,175 of public mandals and 13 idols of the Goddess Hartalika, the officials said.

Earlier on Friday, a total of 60,177 one-and-a-half-day Ganpati idols were immersed in various water bodies and artificial ponds. Among them, 29,683 idols were made of Plaster of Paris (PoP), and 30,494 were made of eco-friendly clay.

According to the civic body, it has set up nearly 290 artificial ponds for the Ganpati idol immersion, in addition to around 70 natural water bodies such as chowpatties, lakes and seashores.

As part of its efforts to protect the environment, the civic body has urged people to immerse their eco-friendly Ganpati idols in drums or buckets. The PoP idols less than six feet in height must be immersed in artificial ponds.

Alongside, the BMC has promoted the eco-friendly Ganpati initiative by offering free land to 1,022 idol makers for pandals and distributing 990 metric tonnes of clay (shadu mati) and 10,800 litres of eco-friendly colours, including 3,000 litres of primer.

Meanwhile, civic authorities have issued safety advisories for devotees participating in processions. The BMC identified 12 bridges across the Central and Western Railway lines as dangerous or under repair, including Curry Road and Arthur Road flyovers, Sandhurst Road railway flyover, French Bridge, and Lokmanya Tilak Bridge in Dadar.