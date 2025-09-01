A march, led by DCP Atul Zhende along with the ACP of Kalyan division, began at Kali Masjid Chowk and covered key junctions such as Sahajanand Chowk, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Gandhi Chowk and Tilak Chowk before concluding at the Ganeshghat immersion point

The march, led by DCP Atul Zhende along with the ACP of Kalyan division, began at Kali Masjid Chowk and covered key junctions such as Sahajanand Chowk, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Gandhi Chowk and Tilak Chowk before concluding at the Ganeshghat immersion point.

Amid Ganeshotsav and Eid-e-Milad festivities, the Kalyan division police under Zone 3 in Thane district carried out a route march on Monday evening to reinforce security and maintain communal harmony.

A heavy security presence was deployed, including four police inspectors, 21 sub-inspectors, 110 constables, a platoon of SRP with two sections, mobile patrol units and a striking mobile van.

Mumbai Police block 300 protest vehicles at city entry

The Mumbai police and traffic department have decided not to allow vehicles carrying Maratha community protesters, led by Manoj Jarange, into the city. On Sunday, more than 300 vehicles, including cars and trucks, were stopped at Mumbai’s entry points. Entry lanes were restricted to a single lane to ease congestion.

Since Friday, Mumbai — especially South Mumbai — has faced severe traffic issues due to the large influx of protesters’ vehicles. The Eastern Freeway was jammed for several hours, but on Monday, traffic eased after police enforced strict entry restrictions.

At the Vashi flyover, over 300 personnel from the Mumbai police, traffic police, BMC, and SRPF worked in double shifts. To regulate traffic, police placed heavy trucks on the road, narrowing the six-lane stretch to a single lane.

Despite this, heavy congestion was reported at the Vashi toll naka and on the stretch towards Mankhurd on Monday. Commuters complained of being stuck for over an hour. Police at the toll naka were checking every vehicle carrying protesters, recording details in registers, verifying licences, and sending back those without valid documents.

Ganesh Sawant, on his way to his office in Worli, told mid-day, “I’ve been stuck for the last hour, and half my day is gone. I’ll get a scolding from my boss because of this protest. It should end immediately.”

Another commuter, Sushma Rawat, was seen working on her laptop inside her stationary car. “I have pending office tasks, but since I haven’t reached home yet, I’m forced to complete them here in traffic,” she said.