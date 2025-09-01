Four of the eight occupants of the lift were injured, and locals rushed them to the hospital. Two of the injured persons suffered leg fractures

The incident took place at the eight-storey building located at Ghandari locality in Kalyan town late Sunday night, they said.

Four people were injured after a lift collapsed from the sixth floor of a building in Maharashtra's Thane district , officials said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

Four people were injured after a lift collapsed from the sixth floor of a building in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place at the eight-storey building located at Ghandari locality in Kalyan town late Sunday night, they said.

The lift malfunctioned and crashed suddenly from the sixth floor, according to local residents, reported PTI.

Four of the eight occupants of the lift were injured, and locals rushed them to the hospital. Two of the injured persons suffered leg fractures, the officials said.

A senior official of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's fire brigade said they were not informed about the incident and some locals rescued the lift occupants, reported PTI.

The fire brigade came to know about the incident through the media and visited the site, the official said, reported PTI.

The police also said they were not informed about the incident.

The lift was functioning erratically for a few months, and the issue had been brought to the notice of the housing society management, but to no avail, locals claimed.

One injured as roof of house in Meerut police lines collapses

In another incident, a portion of the roof of a house collapsed in the police lines here on Sunday evening, leaving one person injured, officials said, reported PTI.

The house was allotted to Omkar, a tailor posted in the police department. He lives there with his wife, two sons and eight other family members, the police officials said, reported PTI.

While Omkar suffered minor injuries when the portion of the roof collapsed, all members of his family were safely evacuated, they said.

They said it is suspected that incessant rain weakened the roof, causing it to collapse.

As soon as information about the incident was received, police officers reached the spot and started relief work. Additional Director General (ADG), Meerut Zone, Bhanu Bhaskar and Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada visited the spot and took stock of the situation, reported PTI.

"The entire family was sent to the hospital for preliminary investigation and treatment. Everyone is safe. Only one person has suffered minor injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital. There is no cause for concern at the moment," Tada told PTI.

Police said the affected family will be provided with temporary safe accommodation, and a technical investigation of the damaged building will be conducted.

(With inputs from PTI)