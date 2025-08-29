Breaking News
Virar building collapse: Cry for help from under debris saves family of 3
Ganeshotsav 2025: Inside Mumbai’s Ganesha kitchens serving lakhs of devotees
Maharashtra CM’s word lifts Tardeo residents, but homes still out of reach
Ganeshotsav 2025: Now digitally track visarjan sites in Kalyan-Dombivli
As Marathas rally for quota, OBC leaders threaten to hit the streets
Swift action helps Mumbai Police foil two extortion rackets
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Gallery of unoccupied house collapses in Mumbra no one hurt

Thane: Gallery of unoccupied house collapses in Mumbra; no one hurt

Updated on: 29 August,2025 11:47 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The incident took place around 5 pm near Adarsh School in Akanak Nagar, Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said

Thane: Gallery of unoccupied house collapses in Mumbra; no one hurt

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Thane: Gallery of unoccupied house collapses in Mumbra; no one hurt
x
00:00

A civic official said that a portion of the gallery of a house collapsed in Mumbra in Thane district on Thursday, though no one was injured since the structure was unoccupied, reported news agency PTI.

A civic official said that a portion of the gallery of a house collapsed in Mumbra in Thane district on Thursday, though no one was injured since the structure was unoccupied, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place around 5 pm near Adarsh School in Akanak Nagar, Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.



"The single storey structure is owned by one Sikander Qureshi but it was unoccupied at the time of the incident. Personnel from the Public Works Department, the Mumbra Ward Committee Disaster Management team, and the Encroachment Department were present at the site to assess the situation," he added, reported PTI.


17 dead in Virar building collapse, search operation over

Meanwhile, the death toll in the collapse of an allegedly unauthorised building at Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district rose to 17 on Thursday afternoon with the discovery of two more bodies as the search operation came to an end. Seven people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, officials said, reported PTI.

While the Maharashtra government announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased, police have arrested the builder of the four-storey structure, Ramabai Apartment, after the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) lodged a complaint, reported PTI.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the loss of lives.

The bodies of Omkar Jovil (27), whose one-year-old daughter's birthday was being celebrated when the building came crashing down on Wednesday, and Rohini Chavan (37) were the last to be retrieved by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue agencies. Jovil's wife, Arohi (24) and daughter Utkarsha (1) also died in the collapse, reported PTI.

The building, housing nearly 50 flats, collapsed onto an adjacent vacant tenement at Vijay Nagar in Virar area of Palghar, adjoining Mumbai, at 12.05 am on Wednesday.

The birthday party of one-year-old Utkarsha Jovil was underway on the fourth floor when 12 flats in a wing of the building collapsed, trapping residents and guests under the debris.

Besides the victims in the Jovil family, other deceased were identified as Govind Singh Ravat (28), Shubhangi Pawan Saheni (40), Kashish Pawan Saheni (35), Deepak Singh Behra (25), Sonali Rupesh Tejam (41), Harish Singh Bisht (34), Sachin Nevalkar (40), Deepesh Soni (41), Laxman Kisku Singh (26), Dinesh Prakash Sapkal (43), Supriya Nivalkar (38), Arnav Nivalkar (11) and Parvati Sapkal.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbra thane maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK