The incident took place around 5 pm near Adarsh School in Akanak Nagar, Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said

A civic official said that a portion of the gallery of a house collapsed in Mumbra in Thane district on Thursday, though no one was injured since the structure was unoccupied, reported news agency PTI.

"The single storey structure is owned by one Sikander Qureshi but it was unoccupied at the time of the incident. Personnel from the Public Works Department, the Mumbra Ward Committee Disaster Management team, and the Encroachment Department were present at the site to assess the situation," he added, reported PTI.

17 dead in Virar building collapse, search operation over

Meanwhile, the death toll in the collapse of an allegedly unauthorised building at Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district rose to 17 on Thursday afternoon with the discovery of two more bodies as the search operation came to an end. Seven people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, officials said, reported PTI.

While the Maharashtra government announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased, police have arrested the builder of the four-storey structure, Ramabai Apartment, after the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) lodged a complaint, reported PTI.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the loss of lives.

The bodies of Omkar Jovil (27), whose one-year-old daughter's birthday was being celebrated when the building came crashing down on Wednesday, and Rohini Chavan (37) were the last to be retrieved by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue agencies. Jovil's wife, Arohi (24) and daughter Utkarsha (1) also died in the collapse, reported PTI.

The building, housing nearly 50 flats, collapsed onto an adjacent vacant tenement at Vijay Nagar in Virar area of Palghar, adjoining Mumbai, at 12.05 am on Wednesday.

The birthday party of one-year-old Utkarsha Jovil was underway on the fourth floor when 12 flats in a wing of the building collapsed, trapping residents and guests under the debris.

Besides the victims in the Jovil family, other deceased were identified as Govind Singh Ravat (28), Shubhangi Pawan Saheni (40), Kashish Pawan Saheni (35), Deepak Singh Behra (25), Sonali Rupesh Tejam (41), Harish Singh Bisht (34), Sachin Nevalkar (40), Deepesh Soni (41), Laxman Kisku Singh (26), Dinesh Prakash Sapkal (43), Supriya Nivalkar (38), Arnav Nivalkar (11) and Parvati Sapkal.

(With inputs from PTI)