A portion of a gallery at a house collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city following which its occupants were evacuated, officials said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which took place on Sunday evening in the Lokmanya Nagar area, they said.

"A part of the gallery on the first floor of the house collapsed. The structure is a single-storied building which is 20 to 25 years' old," Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said in a release, reported PTI.

After being alerted, the disaster management cell team, civic and power company officials reached the site to assess the damage and assist in safety measures.

Two families, comprising nine members, resided in the house, the official said, reported PTI.

As a precautionary measure, the first floor of the structure was vacated and the residents temporarily shifted to their relatives' place, Tadvi said, reported PTI.

The gallery part, which was found to be in a dangerous condition, was demolished, he added.

Fire destroys flat interior in Mumbai highrise

In another incident, a fire erupted in a flat in a 22-storey residential building in the Goregaon area of Mumbai on Sunday, officials said. No one was injured, reported PTI.

The blaze erupted in a 12th floor flat in the Vaishnav Height building located on Rani Sati Marg, opposite Balaji Hospital in Goregaon (East), around 3.30 pm, a civic official said, reported PTI.

The fire gutted the electric wiring, electronic devices, furniture, and other household materials in the flat.

Eight fire engines extinguished the blaze after two-and-a-half hours around 6 pm, officials said, reported PTI.

The cause of the fire cannot be known immediately.

Meanwhile, the residents of two houses in Maharashtra's Thane district were evacuated on Saturday after their common wall collapsed, making the structures unsafe, an official said, reported PTI.

The incident occurred at Dargah Chawl in the Mumbra area. "When the common wall between the two houses collapsed, their residents had stepped out for some work, which helped avoid any casualties," said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of Thane civic body, reported PTI.

