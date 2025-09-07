On the 11th day of Ganesh idol immersion, a total of 29,062 idols were immersed across the city of Mumbai till midnight. According to official data, the count included 2,690 Sarvajanik (public) idols, 26,065 household idols, and 307 Gauri idols

Authorities confirmed that the immersion process concluded peacefully with no untoward incidents reported during the day’s proceedings. File Pic

As per official data, the figure includes 5,855 Sarvajanik (public) idols, 30,468 household idols, and 309 Gauri idols.

On Sunday, the 11th day of Ganesh idol immersion , a total of 36,632 idols were immersed across Mumbai till 6 am.

On Sunday, the 11th day of Ganesh idol immersion, a total of 36,632 idols were immersed across Mumbai till 6 am.

As per official data, the figure includes 5,855 Sarvajanik (public) idols, 30,468 household idols, and 309 Gauri idols.

By midnight, the city had already witnessed the immersion of 29,062 idols, comprising 2,690 public idols, 26,065 household idols, and 307 Gauri idols.

7,400 idols immersed across Mumbai on Anant Chaturthi till 6 pm

Mumbai witnessed the immersion of 7,400 Ganpati idols till 6 pm on Saturday, Anant Chaturthi, the final day of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Of these, 358 were sarvjanik (public) idols, 6,898 were gharguti (household) idols, and 144 were Gauri idols.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the immersion process was carried out smoothly and no untoward incident was recorded until Saturday evening.

Rain and a hoax bomb threat failed to dampen the spirits of Lord Ganesha’s devotees as they thronged Mumbai's. The air reverberated with the beats of dhol-tasha and clouds of gulal, creating a vibrant farewell to Bappa.

By 3 pm, more than 2,100 Ganpati idols had been immersed in various water bodies across the city, BMC stated. These included 59 idols from Sarvajanik mandals (local community groups) and 87 idols of Goddess Gauri immersed in natural water bodies and artificial ponds created by the civic body.

Devotees were seen perched on road dividers, terraces, balconies, trees, and poles to catch a glimpse of the grand finale, as chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, pudhachya varshi lavkar ya” echoed—a fervent wish for the god’s early return next year. Earlier in the day, vibrant rangolis decorated roads, even as parts of the city witnessed light to moderate showers.

At Lalbaug, the processions of iconic Ganapati mandals, including Tejukaya, Ganesh Gully, and others, began early. Thousands of devotees lined the streets of Lalbaug and other major routes to witness the spectacle of music, dance, and gulal.

The famous Lalbaug mandals – Lalbaugcha Raja, Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, Ballaleshwar of Bal Ganesh Mandal, Mumbaicha Raja of Ganesh Galli, Mahaganapati of Kalachowki, Rangari Badak Chawl Ganapati, and Tejukaya Ganapati – had reached the main roads by 1 pm.

At Shroff Building, crowds performed the traditional pushpa vrishti (flower shower) on the Lalbaugcha Raja idol around 5.30 pm, featuring a model Rafale aircraft pulled using a rope contraption, PTI reported. The procession is expected to reach Girgaon Chowpatty on Sunday morning.

Processions passed through Byculla, Nagpada, Don Taki, and Goldevool before reaching immersion points.

Notably, the Seva Sadan Mandal used an icon of “Abhijat Marathi” in its procession to celebrate Marathi being declared a classical language this year. The Rangari Badak Chawl procession was the first to receive Pushpavrishti at Shroff Building, followed by the Cotton Green cha Raja idol. Major processions from Lalbaug, Parel, Kalachowki, and other central Mumbai areas began moving towards seafronts after 1.30 pm.