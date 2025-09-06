Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary stated that Mumbai Police is leveraging artificial intelligence for real-time traffic management, particularly to monitor immersion routes and send alerts to avoid congestion

Speaking to ANI, the officer stated that Mumbai Police is leveraging artificial intelligence for real-time traffic management, particularly to monitor immersion routes and send alerts to avoid congestion.

As the city observes the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, Mumbai Police Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary on Saturday assured citizens that elaborate security measures are in place to ensure a safe and peaceful celebration for all.

As the city observes the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, Mumbai Police Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary on Saturday assured citizens that elaborate security measures are in place to ensure a safe and peaceful celebration for all.

Speaking to ANI, the officer stated that Mumbai Police is leveraging artificial intelligence for real-time traffic management, particularly to monitor immersion routes and send alerts to avoid congestion.

"Police arrangements have been made everywhere. CCTV, barricading, and area-wise deployment have been done for crowd control. Our marshals are patrolling the entire city... We are using AI for crowd control, monitoring the procession etc.... For this (Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan Yatra), we have made extensive security arrangements at the place where the yatra starts... Mumbai Police has prepared a security plan but still if citizens need help, they should contact the control room...," said Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, the ‘visarjan procession’ for the immersion of the Lord Ganpati idol of the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal is underway in Mumbai, marking the culmination of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

A sea of devotees has gathered for the ‘visarjan procession’, with the energetic beats of dhol and nagada filling the air as devotees dance and rejoice during the farewell of their beloved Bappa.

In Mumbai, the immersion procession of the idol from the ‘Mumbai Cha Raja’ at Ganesh Gully is also taking place with equal enthusiasm.

Devotees across other major cities, including Pune, Nagpur, and Hyderabad are also participating in the final day of the grand festival.

In Pune, the idol immersion procession of Shree Kasba Ganpati — the city’s 'Gram Devta' and ‘Manacha Pahila Ganpati’ — was taken out earlier in the day. This revered idol traditionally leads the city’s immersion procession.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations conclude with the auspicious immersion of Lord Ganesha idols in water bodies, observed on the 10th day of the festival — known as Anant Chaturdashi.

Also referred to as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, Ganesh Chaturthi marks the worship of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the god of new beginnings. This year, the 10-day Ganeshotsav began on August 27.

(With ANI inputs)