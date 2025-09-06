Among these, 11 were Sarvajanik (public) idols, 383 were Gharguti (household) idols, and 11 were Gauri idols. Authorities confirmed that the immersions were conducted smoothly, with no untoward incidents reported so far

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Over 400 idols immersed in Mumbai by 12 noon; no untoward incident reported

Among these, 11 were Sarvajanik (public) idols, 383 were Gharguti (household) idols, and 11 were Gauri idols. Authorities confirmed that the immersions were conducted smoothly, with no untoward incidents reported so far.

The 11th day of Ganesh idol immersion saw a total of 405 idols immersed in the city till 12 noon, according to official data from BMC.

Police and civic officials remain deployed across immersion spots in the city to ensure safety and smooth conduct of the ongoing Ganesh Visarjan process.

Beats of 'dhol-tasha' rang in the air as faithfuls thronged the streets of Mumbai on Saturday, braving the rains for immersion processions of Ganesh idols on Anant Chaturdashi, the last and final day of the 10-day Ganpati festival.

Roads were packed with people participating in the visarjan processions as beautifully decked idols of Lord Ganesh began their final journey.

Colourful 'rangolis' were drawn on roads where the processions are expected to pass, even as parts of the city witnessed light to moderate showers since morning.

At Lalbaug in central Mumbai, famous for its iconic Ganapati mandals, the processions began with the immersion journeys of idols of Tejukaya, Ganesh Gully, and several other mandals.

Majestic idols emerged from their pandals amid loud chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya".

Thousands gathered along the streets of Lalbaug and other major procession routes to bid farewell to the beloved deity, with prayers on their lips and to witness the vibrant processions filled with music, dance, and clouds of celebratory gulal.

People also lined up along the main road leading to Girgaon Chowpatty, where most of the prominent idols from Fort, Girgaon, Mazgaon, Byculla, Dadar, Matunga, Sion, Chembur, and other areas will pass during their immersion processions.

Meanwhile, more than 21,000 police personnel will be deployed in Mumbai to maintain law and order during idol immersions on Anant Chaturdashi, the tenth and final day of the Ganesh festival, officials said on Friday.

For the first time, police will use artificial intelligence (AI) for route management and other traffic-related updates, an official said.

An AI-based control room has been set up at Girgaon Chowpatty, while QR codes have been issued to prominent Ganpati mandals along with stickers for vehicles that will take part in immersion processions, he said.

It will help police locate vehicles, monitor crowding, etc so that these can be managed in real time to carry out traffic diversions, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)