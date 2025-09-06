At Lalbaug in central Mumbai, famous for its iconic Ganpati mandals, the processions began with the immersion journeys of idols of Tejukaya, Ganesh Gully, and several other mandals

Roads were packed with people participating in the visarjan processions as beautifully decked idols of Lord Ganesh began their final journey.

Beats of 'dhol-tasha' rang in the air as faithfuls thronged the streets of Mumbai on Saturday, braving the rains for immersion processions of Ganesh idols on Anant Chaturdashi, the last and final day of the 10-day Ganpati festival, reported news agency PTI.

Colourful 'rangolis' were drawn on roads where the processions are expected to pass, even as parts of the city witnessed light to moderate showers since morning.

At Lalbaug in central Mumbai, famous for its iconic Ganpati mandals, the processions began with the immersion journeys of idols of Tejukaya, Ganesh Gully, and several other mandals.

Majestic idols emerged from their pandals amid loud chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya".

The procession of the famous Lalbaugcha Raja, which attracts huge crowds during the 10-day festival, had not started yet, as final preparations were underway, and the idol would make its way to Girgaon Chowpatty.

Thousands gathered along the streets of Lalbaug and other major procession routes to bid farewell to the beloved deity, with prayers on their lips and to witness the vibrant processions filled with music, dance, and clouds of celebratory gulal.

Crowds assembled at Shroff Building in Lalbaug, where the traditional "Pushpvrishti" (flower shower) is performed on Ganpati idols. Many had already lined both sides of the roads, waiting patiently to catch a glimpse and seek darshan of the revered idols.

People also lined up along the main road leading to Girgaon Chowpatty, where most of the prominent idols from Fort, Girgaon, Mazgaon, Byculla, Dadar, Matunga, Sion, Chembur, and other areas will pass during their immersion processions.

Meanwhile, more than 21,000 police personnel will be deployed in Mumbai to maintain law and order during idol immersions on Anant Chaturdashi, the tenth and final day of the Ganesh festival, officials said on Friday.

For the first time, police will use artificial intelligence (AI) for route management and other traffic-related updates, an official said.

An AI-based control room has been set up at Girgaon Chowpatty, while QR codes have been issued to prominent Ganpati mandals along with stickers for vehicles that will take part in immersion processions, he said.

It will help police locate vehicles, monitor crowding etc so that these can be managed in real time to carry out traffic diversions, he added.

