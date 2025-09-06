Breaking News
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: 7,000 idols to be immersed across Mumbai today
Mumbai: ‘Are we invisible?’, Residents near Elphinstone bridge demand clarity
Mumbai: Mahim Causeway plaque tells a 180-year-old story
Mumbai: Violent clash in Kandivli leaves 10 injured; police arrest three
Maharashtra: Never meant to interfere with police work, says Ajit Pawar
Mumbai CP, senior cops review security in Girgaon ahead of Anant Chaturdashi
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ganesh Visarjan 2025 Mumbai dances to dhol tasha as immersion processions of idols begin amid rains

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Mumbai dances to 'dhol-tasha' as immersion processions of idols begin amid rains

Updated on: 06 September,2025 10:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

At Lalbaug in central Mumbai, famous for its iconic Ganpati mandals, the processions began with the immersion journeys of idols of Tejukaya, Ganesh Gully, and several other mandals

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Mumbai dances to 'dhol-tasha' as immersion processions of idols begin amid rains

File Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Mumbai dances to 'dhol-tasha' as immersion processions of idols begin amid rains
x
00:00

Beats of 'dhol-tasha' rang in the air as faithfuls thronged the streets of Mumbai on Saturday, braving the rains for immersion processions of Ganesh idols on Anant Chaturdashi, the last and final day of the 10-day Ganpati festival, reported news agency PTI.

Roads were packed with people participating in the visarjan processions as beautifully decked idols of Lord Ganesh began their final journey.

Beats of 'dhol-tasha' rang in the air as faithfuls thronged the streets of Mumbai on Saturday, braving the rains for immersion processions of Ganesh idols on Anant Chaturdashi, the last and final day of the 10-day Ganpati festival, reported news agency PTI.

Roads were packed with people participating in the visarjan processions as beautifully decked idols of Lord Ganesh began their final journey.



Colourful 'rangolis' were drawn on roads where the processions are expected to pass, even as parts of the city witnessed light to moderate showers since morning.


At Lalbaug in central Mumbai, famous for its iconic Ganpati mandals, the processions began with the immersion journeys of idols of Tejukaya, Ganesh Gully, and several other mandals.

Majestic idols emerged from their pandals amid loud chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya".

The procession of the famous Lalbaugcha Raja, which attracts huge crowds during the 10-day festival, had not started yet, as final preparations were underway, and the idol would make its way to Girgaon Chowpatty.

Thousands gathered along the streets of Lalbaug and other major procession routes to bid farewell to the beloved deity, with prayers on their lips and to witness the vibrant processions filled with music, dance, and clouds of celebratory gulal.

Crowds assembled at Shroff Building in Lalbaug, where the traditional "Pushpvrishti" (flower shower) is performed on Ganpati idols. Many had already lined both sides of the roads, waiting patiently to catch a glimpse and seek darshan of the revered idols.

People also lined up along the main road leading to Girgaon Chowpatty, where most of the prominent idols from Fort, Girgaon, Mazgaon, Byculla, Dadar, Matunga, Sion, Chembur, and other areas will pass during their immersion processions.

Meanwhile, more than 21,000 police personnel will be deployed in Mumbai to maintain law and order during idol immersions on Anant Chaturdashi, the tenth and final day of the Ganesh festival, officials said on Friday.

For the first time, police will use artificial intelligence (AI) for route management and other traffic-related updates, an official said.

An AI-based control room has been set up at Girgaon Chowpatty, while QR codes have been issued to prominent Ganpati mandals along with stickers for vehicles that will take part in immersion processions, he said.

It will help police locate vehicles, monitor crowding etc so that these can be managed in real time to carry out traffic diversions, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

visarjan girgaon girgaum chowpatty Ganesh festival Ganeshotsav ganpati Ganpati festival mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories


Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK