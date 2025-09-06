Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, and Minister Chandrakant Patil participated in the procession of Kasba Ganpati that began in the morning amid sounds of 'dhol tasha'

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Immersion processions begin in Pune with 'Manache Ganpati' leading the way

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Immersion processions begin in Pune with 'Manache Ganpati' leading the way

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, and Minister Chandrakant Patil participated in the procession of Kasba Ganpati that began in the morning amid sounds of 'dhol tasha', reported PTI.

Immersion processions of Ganesh idols began in Pune with the first 'Manacha' (eminent and revered) idol of Kasba Ganesh mandal on Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of the 10-day festival, on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

Immersion processions of Ganesh idols began in Pune with the first 'Manacha' (eminent and revered) idol of Kasba Ganesh mandal on Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of the 10-day festival, on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, and Minister Chandrakant Patil participated in the procession of Kasba Ganpati that began in the morning amid sounds of 'dhol tasha', reported PTI.

Pune Police had issued a detailed timetable for the immersion procession and urged mandals of all five 'Manache Ganpati' idols to start their processions early to ensure they end in time and do not stretch to the next day.

Decked in flowers, a beautifully decorated palanquin carrying the idol of Kasba Ganpati was welcomed by Pawar, Mohol and Patil before it set out for the procession.

Speaking to reporters, Mohol said, "This year, mandals have decided to begin the processions early. I am sure that we will be able to end them in record time."

Four other Manache Ganapati, Tambadi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug and Kesriwada mandals, have also started their processions.

Meanwhile, beats of 'dhol-tasha' rang in the air as faithfuls thronged the streets of Mumbai on Saturday, braving the rains for immersion processions of Ganesh idols on Anant Chaturdashi, the last and final day of the 10-day Ganpati festival.

Roads were packed with people participating in the visarjan processions as beautifully decked idols of Lord Ganesh began their final journey.

Colourful 'rangolis' were drawn on roads where the processions are expected to pass, even as parts of the city witnessed light to moderate showers since morning.

At Lalbaug in central Mumbai, famous for its iconic Ganapati mandals, the processions began with the immersion journeys of idols of Tejukaya, Ganesh Gully, and several other mandals.

Majestic idols emerged from their pandals amid loud chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya".

The procession of the famous Lalbaugcha Raja, which attracts huge crowds during the 10-day festival, had not started yet, as final preparations were underway, and the idol would make its way to Girgaon Chowpatty.

Thousands gathered along the streets of Lalbaug and other major procession routes to bid farewell to the beloved deity, with prayers on their lips and to witness the vibrant processions filled with music, dance, and clouds of celebratory gulal.

(With inputs from PTI)