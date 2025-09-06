Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: IMD issues yellow alert as city gears up for Ganesh Visarjan

Mumbai weather updates: IMD issues yellow alert as city gears up for Ganesh Visarjan

Updated on: 06 September,2025 10:28 AM IST
Tidal conditions are also expected to be significant. A high tide measuring 4.20 metres is scheduled for 11:09 am, followed by another at 3.87 metres around 11:17 pm. Low tide levels are forecast at 1.41 metres at 5:13 pm on Saturday and 0.69 metres at 5:06 am on Sunday

Mumbai weather updates: IMD issues yellow alert as city gears up for Ganesh Visarjan

Pic/PTI

As the city gears up for Ganesh Visarjan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. The warning indicates the likelihood of heavy spells of rain at isolated locations.

According to the forecast, Mumbai and its suburbs can expect a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy showers through the day. The IMD has further cautioned that very heavy rainfall is possible in suburban areas late Saturday night or during the early hours of Sunday.

Tidal conditions are also expected to be significant. A high tide measuring 4.20 metres is scheduled for 11:09 am, followed by another at 3.87 metres around 11:17 pm. Low tide levels are forecast at 1.41 metres at 5:13 pm on Saturday and 0.69 metres at 5:06 am on Sunday.


Rainfall data recorded between 8:00 am on Friday and 8:00 am on Saturday shows 12.00 mm in the island city, 45.61 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 45.74 mm in the western suburbs.

Authorities have urged citizens to exercise caution, particularly during Ganesh Visarjan processions, and to avoid venturing near the seashore during high tide.

Meanwhile, the water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 97.10 per cent.

As per the BMC on Saturday (September 7), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 14,05,437 million litres, which amounts to 97.10 per cent of their total capacity.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Of these, Tansa has 98.85 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 100 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 96.89 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 98.09 per cent, Bhatsa 95.83 per cent, Vehar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent.

Lower (Modak Sagar), Middle and Upper Vaitarna lakes, along with Tansa, supply water to the western suburbs from Dahisar Check Naka to Bandra and to the western parts of the city from Mahim to Malabar Hill.

Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi together form the Bhatsa system. Water from this system is treated at the Panjarpur Water Treatment Plant and distributed to the eastern parts of Mumbai, covering the eastern suburbs from Mulund Check Naka to Sion and further to Mazgaon.

