For nearly five hours, authorities, volunteers, and devotees worked tirelessly to manage the situation and carefully position the idol. Despite their efforts, Lalbaugcha Raja remained partially submerged, creating tense moments for the thousands of devotees gathered to bid an emotional farewell. Officials reassured the crowd that the visarjan would resume once the tide receded, stressing that the safety of both the idol and the devotees remained the top priority.

The immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja faced an unexpected halt due to high tide, leaving the idol unimmersed even after 24 hours. The murti, which left the pandal on Saturday afternoon, reached the immersion site at Chowpatty around 8 a.m. on Sunday. However, rough sea conditions made it difficult to move the massive idol smoothly into the waters.

Among those present was Anant Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited, who joined the sea of devotees in the festive farewell. The immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja is among Mumbai’s most awaited religious events, drawing lakhs each year who come not only to witness the spectacular procession but also to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh.

The Saturday procession was marked by vibrant chants, rhythmic dhols, and a strong sense of devotion, encapsulating the spirit of Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav. Even with delays and challenges, the atmosphere remained one of celebration, as the city once again came together to bid farewell to its beloved Lalbaugcha Raja, until his return next year.

Anant Ambani joins devotees for Lalbaugcha Raja immersion procession

Thousands of devotees thronged the streets of Mumbai as Lalbaugcha Raja was taken out for the grand visarjan procession, with Chowpatty turning into the focal point of this year’s Anant Chaturdashi celebrations.

A massive crowd of devotees gathered in the 'visarjan procession' of the Lord Ganesh idol. The sound of dhol and nagada filled the air as devotees joyfully participated in the procession.

Devotees across all big cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Hyderabad, participated in the last day of the grand celebration.