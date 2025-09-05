This recognition not only honours the work of its creator, Murtikar Kiran Vijaylakshmi Shinde (29), but also celebrates the unwavering devotion of the Kale family, who have welcomed such idols into their home for more than three decades

This international recognition not only honours the work of its creator, 29-year-old Murtikar Kiran Vijaylakshmi Shinde, but also celebrates the unwavering devotion of the Kale family, who have welcomed such idols into their home for over three decades.

In the heart of Mumbai’s Lalbaug, devotion has taken the shape of divinity in the most delicate form. At just 14 inches tall, India’s smallest handmade Ganpati idol, crafted with sacred rituals and ecological care, has earned a place in the Global Book of Excellence , England.

In the heart of Mumbai’s Lalbaug, devotion has taken the shape of divinity in the most delicate form. At just 14 inches tall, India’s smallest handmade Ganpati idol, crafted with sacred rituals and ecological care, has earned a place in the Global Book of Excellence, England.

This international recognition not only honours the work of its creator, 29-year-old Murtikar Kiran Vijaylakshmi Shinde, but also celebrates the unwavering devotion of the Kale family, who have welcomed such idols into their home for over three decades.

Murtikar Murtikar Kiran Vijaylakshmi Shinde receiving the Global Book of Excellence award. PIC/ SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The art of sculpting divinity:

For Murtikar Shinde, idol-making is more than craftsmanship; it is an act of worship that combines Vedantic knowledge, artistry, and deep spiritual reverence.

The process begins on Sankashti Chaturthi, with clay purified using Vedic mantras before it is kneaded. The clay is then sealed for eight days, in a ritual Shinde compares to “garbha sanskar”, allowing divine energy to settle within.

Sculpting begins only at the auspicious muhurat, accompanied by the chanting of Ganesh mantras. Within the idol, sacred yantras, including the Shri Yantra, Ganesh Yantra, Muladhar Yantra, and Girija-Gauri Yantra, are installed along with spiritual inscriptions, turning the idol into a living embodiment of divinity.

Even the painting is ritualistic. While adorning the belly, Udar Brahmand mantras are chanted, and the eyes are painted with invocations of the sun and moon. The idol is then dressed in hand-sewn garments and ornaments, all made with utmost care and devotion.

“The greatest challenge,” Shinde explains, “is to ensure the idol feels like a living deity. I want every devotee to feel the same divine presence they feel before grand mandal idols, without fear, only with pure faith.”

The idol is crafted entirely from natural shadu clay, without the use of glue, sticks, or cotton.

“Clay contains the five elements of nature,” says Shinde.

“That alone makes it divinely powerful, he said.

This eco-friendly conscious method ensures the idol is both sacred and sustainable.

A family’s devotion across generations

While Shinde gives form to devotion, the Kale family has been its soul. For 33 years, they have celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with steadfast faith, welcoming Lord Ganesh into their home with simplicity and love. Mumbai's Kale family receiving the Global Book of Excellence Award. PIC/ SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“When we first heard about the recognition, we felt truly blessed,” the family says. “It wasn’t just an award for an idol; it was Lord Ganesh’s way of showing us his acceptance of our devotion. This is not just a title; it is a spiritual reward.”

For them, the Global Book of Excellence award is both pride and responsibility. “It shows that when you dedicate yourself to your traditions, faith, and culture with sincerity, the blessings are not just felt in your home but spread across the world. It has taught us how much power there is in devotion.”

Faith that transcends borders

The recognition has brought Shinde and the Kale family honour from across the country and beyond. Several Ganesh mandals, including Lalbaugcha Raja, have felicitated them, acknowledging the effort to keep alive the sanctity and artistry of spiritual idol-making.

But Shinde remains grounded in his mission. “I make idols in a way that even someone without knowledge of Vedic scriptures can feel pure devotion. Ganpati should feel approachable, like your own. With love and sincerity, anyone can connect to him. That balance of art and faith is what I strive for.”

A small idol, a global message

The Global Book of Excellence award has turned a modest 14-inch idol into a global symbol of how tradition and ecology can coexist. What began as one artisan’s devotion and one family’s faith has now carried India’s spiritual artistry across borders. Global Book of Excellence Award for the family for welcoming such unique and environment-conscious Ganpati idol (left). Global Book of Excellence Award for Murtikar Kiran Vijaylakshmi Shinde for crafting the idol (right). PIC/ SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The idol may be the smallest of its kind, but its impact is vast, proving that when faith is moulded with sincerity, it does not remain confined to a home or a city. Instead, it becomes a message for the world: that devotion, when nurtured with love, truly knows no limits.