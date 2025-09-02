In compliance with the Bombay High Court directives, the civic corporation has set up 288 artificial ponds for the immersion of Ganpati idols before the festival began on August 27, to make the immersion process easier for Mumbaikars

Until 3 pm on Tuesday, 504 idols had been immersed in artificial and natural water bodies across Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) currently does not have data on how many idols were immersed in natural water bodies.

On Day 7 of Ganeshotsav, several household and community mandals immersed the idols of Ganpati and Goddess Gauri in the sea.

On Day 7 of Ganeshotsav, several household and community mandals immersed the idols of Ganpati and Goddess Gauri in the sea.

Until 3 pm on Tuesday, 504 idols had been immersed in artificial and natural water bodies across Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) currently does not have data on how many idols were immersed in natural water bodies.

In compliance with Bombay High Court directives, the civic corporation had set up 288 artificial ponds for the immersion of Ganpati idols before the festival began on August 27, to make the immersion process easier for Mumbaikars.

Until Day 5 of the festivities, a total of 96,849 idols had been immersed across Mumbai, of which 52,887 were made of Plaster of Paris (PoP). A total of 135 idols were immersed in natural water bodies until Day 5 of Ganeshotsav.

The Bombay High Court had directed that PoP idols up to 6 feet in height should be immersed only in artificial ponds for Ganeshotsav and Navratri festivals. It further stated that idols that are made with natural materials could be immersed in natural water bodies, though artificial ponds were suggested as the better choice.

Subsequently, the Maharashtra Government directives for local bodies, issued on August 1, mandated more artificial ponds this year, increasing the number from 200 in 2024 to 288 in 2025. Moreover, the state also directed that all idols under 6 feet should be immersed in artificial lakes.

As many citizens are unaware of the directives from the Bombay High Court, BMC told mid-day.com that artificial ponds have been created near natural immersion sites to guide devotees, especially for PoP idols or those under 6 feet in height.

“At Chowpatty, a special pond has been created from metal reinforcements to accommodate big idols that cannot be immersed in the sea. All citizens are directed to this pond when required," an official previously told midday.com.

Idols immersed on one-and-a-half and five days of Ganeshotsav 2025

PoP idols up to 6 feet immersed in artificial tanks - 52,774

PoP idols more than 6 feet immersed in natural water bodies - 113

Total PoP idols immersed - 52,887

Eco-friendly idols immersed in artificial tanks - 43,940

Idols above 6 feet/eco-friendly idols immersed in natural water bodies - 22

Total eco-friendly idols immersed - 43,962

Total PoP and eco-friendly idols immersed - 96,849

(As per Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) Annexure-1)