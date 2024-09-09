Breaking News
Ganeshotsav 2024: Around 4,000 police personnel deployed in Navi Mumbai

Updated on: 09 September,2024 05:55 PM IST  |  Thane
Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said personnel from the reserve forces, state reserve police force (SRPF), riot control police, quick response teams (QRTs), and striking forces will operate around the clock to maintain law and order during the Ganeshotsav 2024 festivities

Around 4,000 police personnel have been deployed in Navi Mumbai to ensure the safe and orderly celebrations during the 10-day Ganeshotsav 2024 festivities, a senior official said on Monday.


Talking to PTI, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said personnel from the reserve forces, state reserve police force (SRPF), riot control police, quick response teams (QRTs), and striking forces will operate around the clock to maintain law and order during the Ganeshotsav 2024 festivities.



Patrolling will be done on major roads and junctions to enhance security amid the Ganeshotsav 2024 festivities, he said.


Police held meetings with Ganesh mandals to communicate safety protocols, emphasising the need for effective barricading and crowd management at pandals, especially those witnessing large crowds, Bharambe said.

There are separate queues for men and women to prevent harassment, and CCTV cameras were installed at several pandals, he said, adding that electrical meters and fire extinguishers were also arranged at pandals.

Special measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of women and children, and the emergency number 112 will be active 24/7, with a targeted response time of five to 10 minutes, he said.

He also addressed the upcoming Eid-e-Milad celebrations, which overlap with the Ganesh festival. The Eid-e-Milad procession is scheduled for September 16 in Zone 2 and September 18 in Zone 1.

