The iconic Ganesh idol, housed at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, is a central attraction during this vibrant festival, drawing thousands of worshippers seeking blessings from the revered deity

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja received donations amounting to Rs 48.30 lakh on the first day of Ganeshotsav 2024.

The donations received on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi were counted at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, amounting to Rs 48.30 lakh, according to the Mandal's official statement.

Lalbaugcha Raja also received donations of 255.80 grams of gold and 5,024 grams of silver.

Meanwhile, devotees filled with enthusiasm for Ganesh Chaturthi gathered on Monday morning in Mumbai to offer prayers to Lalbaugcha Raja.

On September 5, the first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja for this year's festival was unveiled.

The grand reveal set the stage for the Ganeshotsav 2024, one of Mumbai's most anticipated events. The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place founded in 1934.

The idol and its celebrations are managed by the Kambli family, who have been custodians of this revered image for over 80 years.

Ganeshotsav 2024, a ten-day festival commencing on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Bhadrapada, began on Saturday, September 7. This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha, the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' celebrating his wisdom and intelligence.

The Ganeshotsav 2024 is marked by an outpouring of devotion and enthusiasm across Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Homes and public pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets come alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals, as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the beautifully decorated pandals.

As Ganesh Chaturthi unfolds, the joy and excitement of the festival are palpable. The celebratory spirit is evident in the bustling crowds, the colourful decorations, and the aromatic scent of festive sweets.

In Mumbai, around 15,000 police personnel besides senior officials have been deployed for security during the 10-day Ganeshotsav 2024.

As many as 32 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 45 Assistant Commissioners, 2,435 officials, 12,420 constables, home guards and personnel of the State Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force and Riot Control Unit will be on the streets.

More than 2,500 Ganesh mandals and lakhs of households in the financial capital of the country will be celebrating the festival.

Authorities received 3,358 applications from Ganesh mandals, and permission to put up pandals was granted to 2,635 mandals as on Friday, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.