Ganeshotsav: MNS chief Raj Thackeray visits Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

Updated on: 04 September,2022 03:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Earlier, actor Tamanna Bhatia and her 'Babli Bouncer' director Madhur Bhandarkar offered prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Ganeshotsav: MNS chief Raj Thackeray visits Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

Lalbaugcha Raja. File Pic/Pradeep Dhivar


Amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday offered prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja, the iconic Ganesh Mandal in Mumbai.


The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl was founded in 1934.


The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati idol has been organised by the Kambli family for over eight decades.

After a two-year long gap due to Covid, devotees can be seen visiting Lalbaugcha Raja for the darshan of Lord Ganesh in large numbers.

Earlier, actor Tamanna Bhatia and her 'Babli Bouncer' director Madhur Bhandarkar offered prayers to Lord Ganesha.

This year, in collaboration with Jio Mart and Paytm, they will try to deliver the prasad at the doorsteps of the devotees. The prasad on Jio Mart is in the form of Laddus and will only take orders for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and the Thane region.

Ganeshotsav, which starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Bhadrapada, is celebrated with much fanfare in Maharashtra and other parts of western and southern India with lakh of devotees converging into pandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh. 

(with ANI inputs)

