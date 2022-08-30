Ganeshotsav: Traffic Police issues complete list for diversions, 31 roads closed in south Mumbai

In south Mumbai, the police have decided to close 31 roads for vehicular traffic and 29 roads under different traffic police jurisdictions in south Mumbai have been made one way

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a notification ahead of the Ganeshotsav. In south Mumbai, the police have decided to close 31 roads for vehicular traffic and 29 roads under different traffic police jurisdictions in south Mumbai have been made one way.

The order issued by Mahesh Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Mumbai says that whereas it is considered necessary to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic and processions in Mumbai, the following traffic regulations on September 1 for One and half-day Ganpati immersion, September 4, fifth day Ganpati immersion, September 5, Gauri Ganpati immersion, September 6, the seventh day of Ganpati immersion, 9 September, Anant Chaturdashi Immersion from 12 pm to till 6:00 am ( for all the above days) are being made.

Closure of 31 roads for vehicular traffic-

• Colaba Traffic Division

Nathalal Parekh Marg: will be closed Budhvar Park to Indu Clinic.

. Kalbadevi Traffic Division

J. S. S. Road will be closed from Princess Street to Thakurdwar junction.

• D.B.MARG Traffic Division

J. S. S. Road will be closed from Thakurdwar To Bhalchandra Company

V.P.Road will be closed from CP. Tank circle to Bhalchandra Company.

B.J. road will be closed from J.S.S. Road to M.K.Road.

R.R. Road will be closed from Charni Road Station to Portuguese Church up to Prathana samaj.

C.P. Tank Road will be closed from Madhav Baug to C.P. Tánk Circle.

2nd Kumbharwada Road will be totally closed.

Sant Sena Marg will be totally closed.

2nd Sutar Galli will be totally closed.

Nanubhai Desai Road will be totally closed.

V. P. Road will be closed. from Kavasji Patel Tank to S.V.P. Road Junction and its Junction with Dr. Bhadkamkar Marg (Lamington Road)

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Marg (Sandhurst Road) will be closed from Dr. N.A.Purandare

Marg (Marine Drive) to its Junction with Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House ) and further upto its Junction with Raja Ram Mohan Rai Marg (Prarthana Samaj). The Wadi Bunder bridge shall be closed, West to East.



• Dongri Traffic Division

Jeenabai Mulji Rathod marg will be closed from Shivdas Chapsi Marg To P Demello road.

• Tardeo Traffic Division

Pandita Ramabai Marg will be closed from its Junction Dr. N.A. Purandare Marg to

Nyaymurti Sitaram Patkar Marg (Hughes Road ).

• Nagpada Traffic Division

N.M.Joshi Marg will be closed from Chinchpokali Junction To Khatav Mill.

B.J. Marg will be closed from Sat Rasta Junction To Khada Parsi Junction.

Clear Road will be closed from Khada Parsi Junction To Nagpada Junction.

Maulana Azad Road will be closed from Nagpada Junction To Do Taki.

Belasis Road will be closed from Nagpada Junction To Mumbai Central Junction.

Maulana Shaukatali Road will be closed from Shuklagi Road. To Don Taki Junction.

. Byculla Traffic Division

Dr. B. A. Road will be closed for traffic from its junction with Bharatmata to Bawala Compound (D. K. Road Junction).

Dr. S. S. Rao Road will be closed for traffic from its Junction with Gopal Naik Chawk

(Shirsagar Hotel) to Lalbaug Police Chowky.

Dattaram Lad Marg will be closed for traffic from Chinchpokali Bridge to Shravan

Yashawant Chowk, Kalachowky.

Sane Guruji Marg will be closed from Sant Jaganade Chowk/Gas Company Junction

Arthur Road Naka.

Ganesh Nagar Lane will be closed from Chiwda Galli - Puja Hotel To B.A. Road.

Din Shaw Petit Lane will be closed from Chavan Masala To B.A. Road.

T. B. Kadam Marg will be closed from Voltas Company To Udipi Hotel.

Barrister Nath Pai road-north bond will be closed from Albert junction to Shravan Yashwante Junction.

• Bhoiwada Traffic Division

Dr. E.Borges Marg will be closed from Dr. B.A Road, Suparibaug Junction to Palav Khanolkar Chowk.

Jerbhai Wadia Road will be closed from Parel T.T to G.D Ambekar Marg towards Mane Master Chowk.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have made 29 roads in south Mumbai as one way-

• Colaba Traffic Division

Nathalal Parekh Marg, Colaba will be closed from its Junction with Capt. Prakash Pethe Marg for South Bond and existing one way between Pandey Marg and Colaba Post Office shall be open both ways.

Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg will be closed from its Junction with Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg to its Junction with Nathalal Parekh Marg for West Bond traffic.

. Azad Maidan Traffic Division

Mahapalika Marg will be closed for North Bond traffic from the CSMT intersection to Vasudev Balwant Phadke Chowk ( Metro Cinema Junction ). The North Bound traffic will be diverted through Dr.D.N.Road. The South Bond traffic from Vasudev Balwant Phadke Chowky (Metro Cinema Junction) to CSMT will be operated oneway on Mahapalika Marg.

• Kalbadevi Traffic Division

JSS Road will be closed from Princess street Junction to Thakurdwar Junction.

Kalbadevi Road will be closed from Tambakata To Vardhman Junction.

. D.B.Marg Traffic Division

Kalbadevi Road will be closed from Kika street Junction to Tamba Kata.

. Dongri Traffic Division

Shivdas Chapsi Marg will be closed from south Jinabai Mulji Rathod marg To Noorbaug Junction.

• Tardeo Traffic Division

Pandita Ramabai Marg will be closed from its Junction with Nyaymurthi Sitaram Patkar Marg (Hughes Road ) upto Nana Chowk for West Bond vehicular traffic i.e. "No Entry" from Nana Chowk.

Kennedy Bridge will be closed for South Bond traffic i.e. " No Entry" from Nana Chowk.

Grant Road Bridge will be closed from Nana chowk to Grant road East.

Pathe Bapurao Marg ( Falkland Road) will be closed for East Bond traffic i.e. "No Entry"

from Nana Chowk.

Javji Dadaji Marg (Tardeo Road) will be closed from Nana Chowk to Tardeo Circle i.e. "No Entry" from Tardeo Circle.

Bellasis Bridge will be closed for West Bond from Mumbai Central.

French Bridge will be closed for South Bond vehicular trafic i.e. "No Entry" from Nyaymurthi Sitaram Patkar Marg. (Hughes Road)

• Malabar Traffic Division

Walkeshwar Road will be closed for vehicular traffic proceeding down the hill from Teen Batti to Band Stand. (Except for BEST buses)

Mumbai Central Bridge will be closed for traffic from Mumbai Central

to Tardeo Chowk.

• Nagpada Traffic Division

Diana Bridge will be closed from Tardeo Chowk to Navjeevan Junction.

Dr. Bhadkamkar Marg will be closed for traffic from Mumbai Central to Navajivan Junction.

Dr. Anandrao Nait Marg will be closed for traffic from Sathrasta Junction to Maratha

Mandir.

Sane Guruji Marg will be closed for traffic from Chichapokali to Sath Rasta Junction.

R. S. Nimkar Marg will be one way for North Bond traffic from Balaram Street Junction

Alexandra Cinema Junction i.e. "No Entry" from Alexandra Cinema.

Chichapokali Bridge will be closed from Chinchpokali Junction to Sane Guruji Marg for south bound traffic.

N.M.Joshi Marg will be closed from Chinchpokali Junction to Khatav Mill.

. Bhoiwada Traffic Division

Mumbai Marathi Granth Sangralaya Marg will be one way for Sarfare Junction to Dr.B.A.

G.D.Ambekar Marg will be one way from its Junction with Mane Master Chowk to its Road, towards Naigaon Cross Road Junction with Sant Gora Kumbhar Chowk and will be closed from Sant Gora Kumbhar Chowk to Sarfare Chowk Northbound.

Dr. S. S. Rao Road will be one way from its Junction with Aacharya Donde Marg up to Halfkin Insititute to its Junction with Gopal Naik Chowk.

Aacharya Donde Marg will be one way from Dr. B.A. Road from its Junction with Parel T.T. upto its Junction with Khanolkar Chowk.

Mahadeo Palav Marg (Curry Road Bridge) will be one way from its Junction with Dr.B.A.Road (Bharatmata Junction) to its Junction with Shingate Master Chowk.

Jagannath Bhatankar Marg (Elphinstone Bridge) will be one way from Junction with Elphistone road to its Junction with Parel T.T.

