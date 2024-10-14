Breaking News
Gas pipeline rupture in Ulhasnagar sparks panic, authorities avert potential disaster

Updated on: 14 October,2024 08:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Upon receiving the information, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation's Fire Department immediately dispatched a team to the scene that secured the area and took precautionary measures to control the situation, the officials said

The authorities during the relief operation on Monday. Pic/Navneet Bharte

Gas pipeline rupture in Ulhasnagar sparks panic, authorities avert potential disaster
A gas pipeline ruptured during ongoing road excavation work in the Kurla Camp area of Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra, causing gas leak that created panic among the locals in the vicinity, the officials said on Monday.


However, swift intervention by the Ulhasnagar Fire Department and Mahanagar Gas Company managed to prevent a potential major disaster.


According to the officials, the incident occurred while a JCB machine was digging along the road between Kurla Camp and Kailash Colony in Ulhasnagar-5. During the excavation, the machine accidentally struck the Mahanagar Gas pipeline, leading to an immediate and dangerous gas leak. The strong smell of gas spread rapidly across the area, causing widespread fear of an explosion. Many residents quickly closed their homes and shops, evacuating the area in fear of a potential accident.


Upon receiving the information, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation's Fire Department immediately dispatched a team to the scene that secured the area and took precautionary measures to control the situation, they said.

Mahanagar Gas Company personnel were contacted, and they arrived at the site within minutes to handle the situation, the officials said.

The gas leak was brought under control within 15 minutes, significantly reducing the risk of a major accident. Fire department officials praised the swift response and cooperation, which ensured that no lives were lost or property damaged, an official said.

Despite the quick resolution, the incident left the local community shaken.

"This could have turned into a disaster if the authorities hadn't acted so quickly," said a local resident.

Locals are now calling for increased safety measures during infrastructure projects to prevent similar incidents in the future.

ulhasnagar mumbai news maharashtra news India news

