Ghatkopar fire: Two in critical state, seven discharged

Updated on: 19 December,2022 05:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
He said seven people were discharged from hospital while the condition of an 18-year-old girl and another person is critical, he said

The condition of two people among the 12 injured in a fire in a building in Ghatkopar on Saturday continues to be critical, an official said on Sunday. He said seven people were discharged from hospital while the condition of an 18-year-old girl and another person is critical, he said. 


A 46-year-old man died and 12 people, including four police personnel, were hospitalised for inhaling smoke after the blaze broke out in a building adjacent to a hospital in Ghatkopar, officials had said.



The blaze erupted in the electricity meter room of a restaurant located on the ground floor of the six-storey building, following which 22 patients undergoing treatment in an adjacent hospital were shifted to another medical facility.

The four police personnel had rushed inside the building to rescue the trapped persons. They were admitted to the hospital due to the inhalation of smoke along with eight others.

