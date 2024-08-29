PM Modi will address a Special Session of Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024 which is being jointly organised by the Payments Council of India, the National Payments Corporation of India and the Fintech Convergence Council

PM Narendra Modi. File Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai and Palghar district in Maharashtra on August 30. He will address Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024 at the Jio World Convention Centre in city, an official statement said on Thursday.

The official statement said that PM Modi will address a Special Session of Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024 which is being jointly organised by the Payments Council of India, the National Payments Corporation of India and the Fintech Convergence Council.

It said that around 800 speakers, including policymakers, regulators, senior bankers, industry captains, and academicians, from India and various other countries will address more than 350 sessions in the conference. It will also showcase the latest innovations of the fintech landscape. Over 20 thought leadership reports and white papers will be launched at GFF 2024, offering insights, and in-depth industry information.

The Global Fintech Fest is one of the largest fintech conferences which is organised annually by the Payments Council of India (PCI), the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC).

According to its website, "the Global Fintech Fest 2024, the fifth edition of the conference, has been scaled up manifold from its previous editions, and has been designed around the theme ‘Blueprint for the next decade of finance: Responsible AI | Inclusive | Resilient.'

Traffic restrictions in BKC

Mumbai Police on Wednesday have issued an advisory for motorists ahead of the Global Fintech Fest 2024 scheduled to be held at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) from August 28 to August 30. In an official traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, "Due to very important event being organised at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC from 28th August to 30th August, heavy vehicular movement is expected in BKC from 9 am to 8 pm."

It said, "Commuters are requested to avoid the BKC thoroughfare and use alternate routes like JVLR, SCLR, and Eastern Freeway to reach their desired destinations."

PM Modi to visit Palghar

The official statement said, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Vadhvan Port on 30th August 2024. The total cost of this project is around Rs. 76,000 crores. It aims to establish a world-class maritime gateway that will boost the country’s trade and economic growth by catering to large container vessels, offering deeper drafts, and accommodating ultra-large cargo ships.

Vadhvan Port, located near Dahanu town in Palghar district, will be one of India’s largest deep-water ports and will provide direct connectivity to international shipping routes, reducing transit times and costs. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure, the port will feature deep berths, efficient cargo handling facilities, and modern port management systems. The port is expected to generate significant employment opportunities, stimulate local businesses, and contribute to the overall economic development of the region. The Vadhvan Port project incorporates sustainable development practices, with a focus on minimizing environmental impact and adhering to stringent ecological standards. Once operational, the port will enhance India’s maritime connectivity and further strengthen its position as a global trade hub.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 218 fisheries projects worth around Rs 1,560 crores, aimed at bolstering the sector’s infrastructure and productivity across the nation. These initiatives are expected to generate more than five lakh employment opportunities in the fisheries sector.

Prime Minister will launch the National Roll Out of Vessel Communication and Support system at a cost of around Rs. 360 crores. Under this project, 1 lakh transponders will be installed in a phased manner on mechanised and motorised fishing vessels in 13 coastal States and Union Territories. The vessel communication and support system is indigenous technology developed by ISRO, which will help in establishing two-way communication while fishermen are at sea and also help in rescue operations as well as ensure safety of our fishermen.

Other initiatives to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the development of fishing harbours and Integrated Aquaparks, alongside the adoption of advanced technologies such as the Recirculatory Aquaculture System and Biofloc. These projects will be implemented across multiple states and will provide crucial infrastructure and high-quality inputs to enhance fish production, improve post-harvest management, and create sustainable livelihoods for millions involved in the fisheries sector.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for important fishery infrastructure projects including development, upgradation and modernization of fishing harbours, fish landing centres and construction of fish markets. This is expected to provide necessary facilities and hygienic conditions for post-harvest management of fish and seafood.