Go First flight returns to Mumbai after facing technical glitch

Updated on: 15 December,2022 08:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The aircraft was changed as it landed in Mumbai and departed with 181 passengers

Go First flight returns to Mumbai after facing technical glitch

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A Go First flight flying from Mumbai to Goa on Wednesday turned back due to technical glitches, informed a Go First Spokesperson.


"Go First flight G8 371 from Mumbai to Goa did an air turnback due to technical reasons," said Go First Spokesperson.



The aircraft was changed as it landed in Mumbai and departed with 181 passengers.


"The aircraft was changed and departed with 181 passengers onboard at 2015 hrs," said Go First spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the airline regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

"At Go First safety of its passengers and crew is of paramount importance. The airline sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers," added Go First spokesperson.

mumbai mumbai news goa mumbai airport maharashtra

