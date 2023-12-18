Gokhale bridge: Some trains to be affected due to construction of ROB this week, says Western Railway

The Western Railway on Monday said that due to Gokhale bridge construction work of Railway Over Bridge (ROB) some trains will be affected this week

Mumbai Local Train. File Pic

Some trains on the Western Railway lines will be affected this week, the WR said The Gokhale bridge ROB construction work will be undertaken this week A major traffic and power block will be taken from 01.40 hrs to 04.40 hrs

The Western Railway on Monday said that due to Gokhale bridge construction work of Railway Over Bridge (ROB) some trains will be affected this week.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said, in connection with the work of construction of Gokhale ROB, a major traffic and power block will be taken from 01.40 hrs to 04.40 hrs on up and down harbour lines, slow lines and fast lines as well as 5th and 6th lines in the intervening night of Monday, Tuesday and Tuesday, Wednesday i.e. 18th/19th December, 2023 and 19th/20th December, 2023.

It said, Due to this block few Western Railway trains will be cancelled and regulated.

According to a press release issued by Public Relations Department of Western Railway, the details of the trains which will be cancelled/regulated on 18th/19th December, 2023 & 19th/20th December, 2023 are as under:

Cancellation of Mumbai Suburban Trains:

1. Train No. 92192 Virar – Andheri local departing Virar at 22.18

2. Train No. 92003 Andheri - Virar local departing Andheri at 04.25.

3. Train No. 90001 Bandra - Borivali local departing Bandra at 04.05.

4. Train No. 90036 Borivali - Churchgate local departing Borivali at 04.53.

5. Train No. 92198 Vasai Road – Andheri local departing Vasai Road at 23.15.

6. Train No. 92005 Andheri - Virar local departing Andheri at 04.40.

7. Train No. 90002 Andheri - Churchgate local departing Andheri at 04.05.

8. Train No. 91047 Churchgate - Vile Parle local departing Churchgate at 00.31.

Regulation of Mumbai Suburban Trains:

1. Train No. 90006 Virar - Churchgate local departing Virar at 03.25 will be regulated by 00.15 min.

2. Train No. 90008 Borivali - Churchgate local departing Borivali at 04.05 will be regulated by 00.15 min.

3. Train No. 90012 Virar - Borivali local departing Virar at 03.35 will be regulated by 00.10 min.

Earlier this month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said that the Gokhale Bridge's girder installation for the first phase has been successfully completed, marking a major advancement in the construction of the project in Mumbai.

The BMC had earlier said, on December 3, 2023, at midnight, the girder installation for the first phase reached its target, covering 75 percent of the planned distance. Following the accomplishment, the remaining 25 percent of girder installation was completed on December 4, 2023, midnight.

