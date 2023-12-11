Mumbai: Technical snag hits Western Railway locals; delays trains by 20 mins

On Monday morning, suburban local train services of the Western Railway were hit. According to the preliminary information received, the services were affected due to a technical snag near Borivali station.

On Monday morning, suburban local train services of the Western Railway were hit. According to the preliminary information received, the services were affected due to a technical snag near Borivali station. The snag has delayed all suburban services of the Western Railway by 20 to 25 minutes, an official said.

The Divisional Railway Manager took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Due to a technical glitch near Borivali station, All suburban locals are running late by 20 to 25 minutes."

Due to a technical glitch near Borivali station, All suburban locals are running late by 20 to 25 minutes. — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) December 11, 2023

In an update later, the Chief PRO of the Western Railway said that there was a signal failure at the Borivali Up and Down fast line around 11.02 am because of which the trains were delayed. He said, "The signal has been put right at 11.35 am."

Meanwhile, the Central Railway on Monday restored the Kasara-Igatputi line after seven wagons of a goods train derailed a day prior. According to the reports, the CR removed the derailed wagons from the accident site and restoration work on the route had begun.

Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said that the restoration work was underway.

Reportedly, the seven loaded wagons of a goods train had derailed between Kasara and TGR-3 station at around 6.30 pm on Sunday leaving mail express traffic on the Kasara-Igatpuri section on Down and middle lines affected.

Manaspure told PTI, "All the derailed wagons have been removed from the accident spot. The movement of remaining wagons back to Kasara yard is going on."

The Down (Igatpuri-bound) main line's overhead equipment restoration work was near completion, he further said.

He also added that some Down mail express trains that were earlier diverted had now been restored on their proper scheduled path. "They will run on their regular scheduled path, without any diversion route," he was quoted as saying.

