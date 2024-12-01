Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut expressed concerns about what he termed a "mess" in the political landscape of Maharashtra, indicating that the people are aware of irregularities in the recent elections, particularly concerning the handling of EVMs

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday urged Maharashtra's Governor, CP Radhakrishnan, to propose President's rule in the state due to the ongoing political turmoil surrounding the Chief Ministership, reported the ANI

Sanjay Raut expressed concerns about what he termed a "mess" in the political landscape of Maharashtra, indicating that the people are aware of irregularities in the recent elections, particularly concerning the handling of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

"Governor should propose the President rule here because of the mess that has happened here. This is wrong. People are watching everything. People know how the elections were conducted, EVMs main kaisi gadbadi hui (how the EVMs were hampered). We are trying to create a national movement over this," said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Sanjay Raut alleged that the current state government led by Eknath Shinde operates contrary to constitutional principles and survives only due to protection afforded by the Supreme Court.

He also claimed that the state government remained in power only because of the Supreme Court and former Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Raut said, adding that the caretaker government in Maharashtra is also against the Constitution, stated ANI.

"In Maharashtra, such a government was in power that ran because of the Supreme Court's protection and was against the constitution. DY Chandrachud is responsible for this. Now, this caretaker government is also against the constitution. It has been 10 days. They have a huge majority. BJP themselves have a majority but they haven't formed the government yet. They didn't even go to Raj Bhavan to stake claims to form the government. If we had been in the majority, they would have run every other day to stake a claim. What is happening? Bawakule (Maharashtra BJP president) is announcing that on 5th oath-taking ceremony will take place, is he the governor? Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Raut remarked.

"Caretaker government is against the constitution. No one has claimed to form the government till now. Who will be the chief minister? No decision has been taken on all this till now. No one has met the governor till now for the formation of the government," Sanjay Raut added.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) leader Jitendra Awhad, raised serious concerns regarding the Election Commission of India, accusing it of manipulating electoral data from the EVMs during the assembly elections.

Awhad highlighted a suspicious surge of 46 lakh votes that appeared four to five months after the Lok Sabha elections.

In a recent meeting, NCP Chief Ajit Pawar confirmed that the new Chief Minister would be from the BJP, with the allied parties, including NCP and Shiv Sena, assigned the deputy chief minister roles.

Pawar said, "During the meeting (Delhi meeting of Mahayuti leader) it was decided that Mahayuti will form the government with CM from BJP and the remaining two parties will have DCMs."

The recent Maharashtra assembly elections saw a significant setback for the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which managed to secure only 16 seats, compared to the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's strong performance of 132 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)