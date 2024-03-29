Breaking News
Govinda begins second political innings with Shinde Sena; joins party in CM's presence

Updated on: 29 March,2024 04:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Govinda joins Shinde Sena, but CM makes it clear that the actor is not keen to contest elections

Govinda begins second political innings with Shinde Sena; joins party in CM's presence

Govinda at Balasaheb Bhavan, Nariman Point on Thursday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Bollywood veteran Govinda joined the Shiv Sena on Thursday, staging a political comeback after 15 years. But his new party boss CM Eknath Shinde said the former Congress MP from Mumbai North was unwilling to contest the Lok Sabha elections. The actor said he would work in the field of art and culture, with specific emphasis on the upgradation of state-controlled Film City to meet international standards.

