Govinda joins Shinde Sena, but CM makes it clear that the actor is not keen to contest elections

Govinda at Balasaheb Bhavan, Nariman Point on Thursday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Govinda begins second political innings with Shinde Sena; joins party in CM's presence x 00:00

Bollywood veteran Govinda joined the Shiv Sena on Thursday, staging a political comeback after 15 years. But his new party boss CM Eknath Shinde said the former Congress MP from Mumbai North was unwilling to contest the Lok Sabha elections. The actor said he would work in the field of art and culture, with specific emphasis on the upgradation of state-controlled Film City to meet international standards.