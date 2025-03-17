Govt duty-bound to protect Aurangzeb's tomb, but won't allow his 'mahima mandan': Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis said while the government is obligated to protect Aurangzeb's tomb as a declared protected site, its preservation is a matter of historical record rather than reverence

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Pic/X

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the government is obligated to protect Aurangzeb's tomb which is a protected site, but it won't allow attempts to glorify his legacy through "mahima mandan", reported news agency PTI.

Fadnavis' assurance comes amid calls by Hindutva bodies to demolish the tomb of the Mughal emperor, which they claimed is a "symbol of pain and slavery".

He said while the government is obligated to protect Aurangzeb's tomb as a declared protected site, its preservation is a matter of historical record rather than reverence.

"It is unfortunate that the government has to take responsibility for the protection of Aurangzeb's grave, despite his history of persecution. However, I assure you, if any attempt is made to glorify his legacy through 'mahima mandan', it will not succeed," the CM said after inaugurating a temple dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Thane district on his birth anniversary, reported PTI.

He said only the temple of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj deserves "mahima mandan" (glorification) and not the tomb of Aurangzeb, reported PTI.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a demonstration in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Monday, demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Activists of the right-wing organisations gathered at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Mahal area, raised slogans and burnt an effigy of Aurangzeb.

Talking to reporters, the VHP's regional secretary (Maharashtra and Goa), Govind Shende, said the outfit has started its agitation against Aurangzeb and his tomb in Khuldabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

"If needed, we will march to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and do 'kar seva' (mass movement). Our karyakartas (activists) will remove the grave and throw it in the sea. However, before that, we request the government to work towards removing that grave from the district," he said, reported PTI.

Reacting to the VHP's warning of 'kar seva' to remove the grave, senior NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh said the state government should take this development seriously and take appropriate steps, as it could pose a law and order situation in the state, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)