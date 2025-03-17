The right-wing organisation held similar agitations in parts of Maharashtra including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Mumbai

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a demonstration in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Monday, demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, reported the PTI.

Activists of the right-wing organisations gathered at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Mahal area, raised slogans and burnt an effigy of Aurangzeb.

Talking to reporters, the VHP's regional secretary (Maharashtra and Goa), Govind Shende, said the outfit has started its agitation against Aurangzeb and his tomb in Khuldabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, according to the PTI.

"If needed, we will march to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and do 'kar seva' (mass movement). Our karyakartas (activists) will remove the grave and throw it in the sea. However, before that, we request the government to work towards removing that grave from the district," he said, as per the PTI.

Reacting to the VHP's warning of 'karseva' to remove the grave, senior NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh said the state government should take this development seriously and take appropriate steps, as it could pose a law and order situation in the state, the news agency reported on Monday.

The right-wing organisation held similar agitations in parts of Maharashtra including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police department has implemented multiple security posts from the entry point to Khuldabad town to the grave site.

An official said that a State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) company of 50 policemen, 30 personnel from local police and 20 Home Guards have been deployed at various points and the grave site, according to the PTI.

Tourists visiting the grave now have to write their names in a visitors register kept with a team of Home Guards and have to furnish identity documents, he said.

Parvez Kabeer Ahmed, the caretaker of the grave, said, "The situation here is peaceful, and people should not believe in rumours. Footfall of visitors has gone down after the demands to demolish the grave have come up. The footfall is usually low during Ramzan. Nearly 100 people visit daily, but the number has gone down since the issue was raised," as per the PTI.

