Govt not allowing discussion in Parliament on plight of Hindus in Bangladesh, claims Sena (UBT)

Updated on: 10 December,2024 05:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shiv Sena (UBT)’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ in its editorial said BJP’s Hindutva is “politically transactional, selfish and hypocritical”

Representational Pic/File

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Union government of not allowing a discussion in Parliament on the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, reported news agency PTI.


Shiv Sena (UBT)’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ in its editorial said BJP’s Hindutva is “politically transactional, selfish and hypocritical.”


The BJP's Hindutva is restricted to creating fear in the minds of the Hindus by raising slogans such as 'Batenge to Katenge' (divided we perish) and talking about the Uniform Civil Code and amendment to the Waqf Board Act, said the editorial, stated PTI.


"A discussion on atrocities on Hindus is not allowed in Parliament and the proceedings are being stalled by the BJP over George Soros," it claimed.

BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi questions Congress on ties with George Soros, watch video:

Saamana further alleged that incidents of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh after the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government do not make the BJP uncomfortable. As BJP is not contesting polls in Bangladesh, it is not worried about the Hindus there, the mouthpiece added.

The editorial further claimed that despite various Hindu groups protesting in West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra over the situation in Bangladesh, BJP leaders or its allied groups are not seen in these protests.

Issues like the Sambhal mosque and Ajmer Sharif dargah are more important for BJP, it said. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has been raising the Bangladesh issue in Maharashtra, the editorial added.

Saamana said that those who claim that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party faced defeat in the Maharashtra assembly elections because it abandoned Hindutva ideology should ask themselves what they did for the Hindus in Bangladesh, stated PTI.

On Tuesday, members of treasury and opposition benches exchanged charges on the George Soros and Adani issues in the Rajya Sabha, which led to it being adjourned for the day.

Rahul Gandhi challenges "Modi ji sansad me aao" over discussion on Adani issue

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, asking him to attend Parliament's Winter Session and not to be "afraid" of investigation on Adani, ANI reported.

Rahul Gandhi wrote on social media platform Facebook, "Modi ji sansad me aao, Adani par jaanch se mat ghabrao (Modi ji come to Parliament, don't be afraid of investigation)."

Congress along with their INDIA bloc allies have been protesting to discuss Adani's indictment by United States since the start of Winter session, ANI reported.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

