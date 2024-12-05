Hema Malini said she had raised the issue in parliament as numerous saints and ISKCON devotees in her constituency had requested her to do so

Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article PM Modi should intervene to ensure release of ISKCON monk in Bangladesh: BJP member in LS x 00:00

A BJP Lok Sabha member on Wednesday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the release of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who has been jailed in Bangladesh on charges of sedition. Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya raised the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha. BJP member from Mathura, Hema Malini, said that insult to religion, violence and injustice cannot be tolerated.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We cannot be silent. This is not an issue of diplomacy, but linked to our emotions and devotion to Shri Krishna," the actor-turned-politician said. "The safety and security of Hindu minorities are under threat She said the targeting of ISKCON temples was condemnable since they are known for spreading Vedic knowledge around the world.

"They are doing pioneering service to humanity by spreading Krishna consciousness and peace. However, they are facing atrocities by radicals. The way Hindu minority is prevented from paying their obeisance to Krishna has not only hurt my feelings but those of crores of Krishna devotees," Malini said. "The way Chinmoy Das has been arrested and charged with sedition is atrocious. He was simply leading a peaceful demonstration against atrocities on Bangladesh-based Hindus," she said.

Malini said she had raised the issue in parliament as numerous saints and ISKCON devotees in her constituency had requested her to do so. "The baseless allegation of sedition against Chinmoy Das should also be withdrawn," the Mathura MP said. BJP member Dilip Saikia, who represents Darrang-Udalguri in Assam, wanted Parliament to adopt a resolution to send a message to the Bangladesh government for a complete halt to the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Saikia said since the formation of Bangladesh in 1971, lakhs of Bangladeshi Muslims have infiltrated Assam and have become a deciding factor in the political and electoral system. Firojiya said no lawyers were available in Bangladesh and one who was ready to represent him was battling for life.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever