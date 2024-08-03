Music composer Ricky Kej accused national carrier Air India of downgrading his flight from business to economy class on Saturday. Kej, who has won the Grammy award thrice, took to social media X and revealed that the incident has happened to him the third time this year

According to Ricky Kej, he was taking the flight to Bengaluru from Mumbai. File pic

Kej, who has won the Grammy award thrice, took to social media X and revealed that the incident has happened to him the third time this year. He added that when he was about to board the flight to Bengaluru, an airline official at the departure gate of Mumbai airport rudely informed him that he has been downgraded despite having a business class ticket. Air India also refused to give him the refund for the business class ticket, the artiste stated.

“Wow.. 3rd time this is happening to me in one year. I booked and paid for a business class ticket on @airindia from Mumbai to Bengaluru. When I reach departure gate, the staff rudely tells me that I have been downgraded (for no reason) and they cannot give me a refund. What's up with AirIndia? The person on the counter is Nishita Singh. Absolutely not helpful, and impolite. @airindia really needs to introspect and see if they are capable of running an airline in the first place. I am currently at the departure gate. Flight taking off at 9.25am @TataCompanies"

Responding to Kej’s tweets, Air India wrote: “Dear Mr Kej, we wish to assure you that rude behavior is not at all accepted at any of our contact points and we always strive to offer courteous and hassle-free experience to our passengers. Kindly help us with the booking details via DM to address this.”

The latest controversy surrounding the national carrier comes following complaints of flight delays, staff protests and issues found in meals served on flights.