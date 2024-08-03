Breaking News
ATS busts illegal telephone exchange aiding terrorist activities, one held
Mumbai: 19-year-old mechanic held for stealing 3 sports bikes
US Election: Kamla Harris officially secures Democratic nomination for president
Wayanad survivors struggle, support system ramps up
New shelters for stray animals in Bandra, Khar and Santacruz
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Grammy award winner Ricky Kej slams Air India for downgrading flight to economy from business class

Grammy award winner Ricky Kej slams Air India for downgrading flight to economy from business class

Updated on: 03 August,2024 01:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Music composer Ricky Kej accused national carrier Air India of downgrading his flight from business to economy class on Saturday. Kej, who has won the Grammy award thrice, took to social media X and revealed that the incident has happened to him the third time this year

Grammy award winner Ricky Kej slams Air India for downgrading flight to economy from business class

According to Ricky Kej, he was taking the flight to Bengaluru from Mumbai. File pic

Listen to this article
Grammy award winner Ricky Kej slams Air India for downgrading flight to economy from business class
x
00:00

Music composer Ricky Kej accused national carrier Air India of downgrading his flight from business to economy class on Saturday.


Kej, who has won the Grammy award thrice, took to social media X and revealed that the incident has happened to him the third time this year. He added that when he was about to board the flight to Bengaluru, an airline official at the departure gate of Mumbai airport rudely informed him that he has been downgraded despite having a business class ticket. Air India also refused to give him the refund for the business class ticket, the artiste stated.



“Wow.. 3rd time this is happening to me in one year. I booked and paid for a business class ticket on @airindia from Mumbai to Bengaluru. When I reach departure gate, the staff rudely tells me that I have been downgraded (for no reason) and they cannot give me a refund. What's up with AirIndia? The person on the counter is Nishita Singh. Absolutely not helpful, and impolite. @airindia really needs to introspect and see if they are capable of running an airline in the first place. I am currently at the departure gate. Flight taking off at 9.25am @TataCompanies"


Responding to Kej’s tweets, Air India wrote: “Dear Mr Kej, we wish to assure you that rude behavior is not at all accepted at any of our contact points and we always strive to offer courteous and hassle-free experience to our passengers. Kindly help us with the booking details via DM to address this.”

The latest controversy surrounding the national carrier comes following complaints of flight delays, staff protests and issues found in meals served on flights.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news grammy awards air india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK