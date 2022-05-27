Grave irregularities in cruise case; no medical test, videography done: NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday filed a nearly 6,000-page charge sheet before a Mumbai court against 14 accused in this case of 2021 even as it did not charge six, including Aryan Khan, due to lack of sufficient evidence

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan arrested by NCB. File Photo

The NCB SIT has found "grave irregularities" and gaps in the probe of the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case with officials saying its first team that arrested Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan did not follow rules like mandatory medical test of accused, video recording of the raids and corroborate evidence for WhatsApp chats.

NCB director-general (DG) S N Pradhan told reporters that there were "shortcomings" in the investigation and WhatsApp chat of accused had no "physical corroborative evidence" as required to prove the charges in the court.

