Breaking News
Wear mask, Covid-19 cases on the rise: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
'Track is for runners, not dogs': Athletes at Thyagraj Stadium slam IAS Sanjeev Khirwar
Aryan Khan gets clean chit: Government orders action against NCB's Sameer Wankhede for 'shoddy investigation'
Mumbai: Just 11 out of 505 roads concretised ahead of pre-monsoon deadline
Hindu outfit claims Ajmer shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti was temple
Arrests were unjustified, say lawyers after Aryan, others get clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Grave irregularities in cruise case; no medical test, videography done: NCB

Grave irregularities in cruise case; no medical test, videography done: NCB

Updated on: 27 May,2022 05:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday filed a nearly 6,000-page charge sheet before a Mumbai court against 14 accused in this case of 2021 even as it did not charge six, including Aryan Khan, due to lack of sufficient evidence

Grave irregularities in cruise case; no medical test, videography done: NCB

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan arrested by NCB. File Photo


The NCB SIT has found "grave irregularities" and gaps in the probe of the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case with officials saying its first team that arrested Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan did not follow rules like mandatory medical test of accused, video recording of the raids and corroborate evidence for WhatsApp chats.

NCB director-general (DG) S N Pradhan told reporters that there were "shortcomings" in the investigation and WhatsApp chat of accused had no "physical corroborative evidence" as required to prove the charges in the court.




The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday filed a nearly 6,000-page charge sheet before a Mumbai court against 14 accused in this case of 2021 even as it did not charge six, including Aryan Khan, due to lack of sufficient evidence.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news Sameer Wankhede aryan khan Narcotics Control Bureau

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK