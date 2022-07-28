Green activists held for 'moving suspiciously' in Aarey, released after warning

Environmental groups are opposed to the construction of a Metro car shed in the leafy Aarey Colony which borders on the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in north Mumbai

At least 12 activists were detained near the controversial spot earmarked for a Mumbai Metro car shed in the Aarey Colony area here on Thursday afternoon, police said.

They were moving "suspiciously" in the area, said an official.

The activists were taken to Aarey police station and allowed to leave after a warning, he said.

Environmental groups are opposed to the construction of a Metro car shed in the leafy Aarey Colony which borders on the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in north Mumbai.

Some activists associated with the Save Aarey movement have already been served notices under the Code of Criminal Procedure's section 149 "to prevent any cognisable offence", the police official said.

"Those who questioned today's illegal tree felling have been beaten and detained. Pls go to the police station and support them @Save AareyForest," said one tweet about Thursday's incident.

In reply to the tweet, the Aarey Conservation Group informed that the activists had been already released.

