Happy that Ajit dada wants to work in party organisation: Supriya Sule

Updated on: 22 June,2023 04:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Supriya Sule said that it bodes well when more leaders involve themselves in the party and will send a positive message to the NCP cadre

Supriya Sule. File Pic

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule on Thursday expressed happiness over Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar's wish to work in the party organisation. Supriya Sule said that it will send a good message to the NCP rank and file, the PTI reported.


Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Supriya Sule said that it bodes well when more leaders involve themselves in the party and will send a positive message to the NCP cadre.


"All senior leaders of the party have worked in the (party) organisation. I am happy that Ajit dada has expressed his wish to work in the organisation," she said, according to the PTI.


Asked about the speculation that Ajit Pawar might get the state president's post, Supriya Sule said, "That is an internal matter of the party."

Sule further said, "Seva (service), Samman (honour) and Swabhiman (self-esteem) are the ideals of the NCP."

As a sister, Supriya Sule said that she wishes that all aspirations of her brother (Ajit Pawar) come true.

Ajit Pawar had on Wednesday appealed to the Nationalist Congress Party leadership to relieve him of the responsibility as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and assign him any role in the party organisation.

He came up with this demand at the 24th Foundation Day event of the NCP held in Mumbai attended by his uncle Sharad Pawar and other senior leaders.

Ajit Pawar took charge as the Leader of the Opposition last July after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, in which he was the deputy chief minister, collapsed due to a rebellion in Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar recently entrusted the responsibility of Maharashtra to his daughter and MP Supriya Sule by appointing her as a working president. Praful Patel is another working president for other states.

Asked about Shiv Sena minister Deepak Kesarkar's claim that CM Shinde would have shot himself in the head had the rebellion led by him last year failed, Sule said, If what he (Kesarkar) is speaking is true, it is shocking.

(with PTI inputs)

