NCP demands probe into Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar's claim on Eknath Shinde-led revolt

Updated on: 22 June,2023 04:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The minister's comment must be taken very seriously, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said in a statement

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto. File Pic

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday demanded an inquiry into Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar's claim that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would have "shot himself" if his revolt against the Shiv Sena leadership had failed last year.


The minister's comment must be taken very seriously, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said in a statement, reported news agency PTI.


"An inquiry must be conducted to find out if he (Shinde) was being pressured with an adverse action if he failed to fulfil the task," Clyde Crasto said.


"Why would a man of Eknath Shinde's political standing want to take such a drastic step upon failure?" Clyde Crasto asked.

Deepak Kesarkar on Tuesday alleged that Shinde, who was a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray cabinet, was insulted on the Shiv Sena foundation day (June 19) last year, reported news agency PTI.

"Shinde saheb is a genuine human being and a true Shiv Sainik. He (Shinde) had said 'if my revolt failed, I would have sent all the (rebel) MLAs back... I would have made a call (to Matoshree -- the private home of Thackeray family in suburban Bandra) and said I made a mistake, but the MLAs are not at fault and then I would have shot myself in the head'," Kesarkar claimed.

The school education minister said a person who thinks on these lines is all together at a different level as he has the maturity to understand that not a single MLA's career should be politically ruined because of him, even at the cost of his own life, reported PTI.

Reacting to the sensational claim of Kesarkar, who was among the rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, rival Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the minister should be taken into custody for being aware of someone's suicide plans.

On June 20 last year, 40 Shiv Sena MLAs, including Shinde, revolted against the leadership, leading to a split in the party and collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Days later, Shinde took over as the new chief minister with the BJP's support.

(With inputs from PTI)

