The campaign was officially launched on Friday at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

CM Shinde during the launch of the campaign on Friday. Pic/CMO

Listen to this article Har Ghar Tiranga: Thane Municipal Corporation urges maximum participation of people in campaign x 00:00

Maharashtra's Thane Municipal Commissioner (TMC) Saurabh Rao has urged maximum participation of people in the district in campaign launched in the state ahead of the Independence Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TMC on Friday urged people to enthusiastically participate by displaying the national flag at their homes, shops, and private establishments from August 13 to 15.

This year marks the third anniversary of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, an initiative inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

In Thane, various events will be held leading up to August 15 to celebrate the initiative. These will include decorative lighting of government offices with the tricolor and ensuring the availability of flags for purchase.

From August 9 to 15, activities will include a tricolor procession, vehicle rally, marathon, and patriotic cultural programs. There will also be a tricolor canvas set up for signatures, encouragement for citizens to upload tricolor selfies on a dedicated website, and a tribute event to honor freedom fighters and martyrs. Additionally, a tricolor fair will be organized with the support of self-help groups and entrepreneurs.

Residents are encouraged to display the national flag at their homes, shops, and private establishments from August 13 to 15, and to participate in the campaign actively, just as they have in the past two years.

The campaign was officially launched on Friday at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

CM Shinde said the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative has become a mass movement and invokes a spirit of nationalism and patriotism among the younger generation.

Launching the campaign on the occasion of the 82nd anniversary of the Quit India movement, CM Eknath Shinde said that the national flag will be hoisted atop 2.5 crore houses, offices and commercial establishments in the state.

"The Har Ghar Tiranga initiative which started three years ago has turned into a mass movement. It evokes a sense of nationalism and patriotism among the younger generation," Chief Minister said.

He said that the people are encouraged to display the national flag at their homes and other establishments during the run up to the Independence Day on August 15 as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.