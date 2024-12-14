Breaking News
Have not resigned as Maharashtra Congress chief: Nana Patole refutes reports claiming he has stepped down

Updated on: 14 December,2024 04:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Earlier reports stated that Patole had written to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, requesting to be relieved of his position

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Saturday refuted claims of his resignation, saying that if the party faces defeat, the responsibility lies with everyone.


Speaking to ANI, Patole said, "I have not given any resignation. Actually, the tenure is of three years only and I have been here for four years. This is the internal matter of our party. Everyone should get the chance to work for the party. I had never taken the credit when our party won. Similarly, when our party has lost, everyone is responsible for it."


As per ANI, it was reported that the Maharashtra Congress President had written to party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, requesting that he be relieved of his position.


Earlier today, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar responded to reports about Patole's expected resignation as the party's Maharashtra chief and said that he was unaware of the development.

Wadettiwar emphasised that the party's senior leadership is responsible for both wins and losses. He speculated that election defeats may have affected Patole's reported decision, noting that the final call on such matters rests with the Congress's top leadership in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Wadettiwar said, "I am not aware of this. Senior leadership gets the credit for wins and losses both. Everyone in the Parliament credits him for the loss [in the Maharashtra Assembly election]. Maybe that's why he resigned. The high command in Delhi will decide on this."

Patole retained his Sakoli seat in the Bhandara district, but by a small margin of 208 votes in the Maharashtra Assembly Election.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance won a landslide of 230 seats. The results marked a historic milestone for BJP, which won 132 seats to become the single-largest party. Its allies Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) made significant gains, winning 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback, with the Congress winning just 16 seats. Its alliance partners Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) secured 20 and 10 seats, respectively.

(With ANI inputs)

congress news Mallikarjun Kharge India news mumbai news

